Trimble Debuts Continued Enhancements to its TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES Transportation Management System Solutions

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 2019 in.sight user conference + expo, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today new modules and enhancements for its industry-leading TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions, designed to create efficiencies and streamline operations for carriers, brokers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

"Trimble's focus is to continue building on our dynamic TMS solutions to provide additional value to customers," said James Langley, senior vice president of Trimble's Transportation Sector. "These enhancements and upgrades will allow customers to do even more with their data, including maximizing resource utilization, retaining drivers and creating efficiencies."

Enhancements that span multiple TMS solutions include:

Reveal with Power BI: Trimble's transportation-specific business analytics platform is now powered by a Microsoft Power BI front end. The Power BI front end provides increased flexibility as well as powerful data visualization and reporting, giving users increased capabilities to take advantage of Trimble's database optimization and transportation focused extract-transform-load (ETL) capabilities for data warehousing. Reveal's dimensional data model is virtually plug-and-play with other major business intelligence applications as well. Reveal is available for all Trimble TMS products and TMT SQL products.

D2Link 3.0: Trimble's D2Link mobile data solution, which combines the reliability of a fixed in-cab platform with the flexibility and convenience of a smartphone has been enhanced to offer mobile imaging and is now available for both Android and iOS devices. D2Link benefits include increased communication with drivers, signature capture and new forms and workflows. In addition to being available for use with all Trimble TMS solutions, D2Link is also available for use with Trimble Oil & Gas Services solutions.

Driver Analytics and Retention: A predictive analytics module that utilizes TMS and telematics data to identify a fleet's drivers who are most likely to voluntarily leave the company within the next 28 days, and provides customized recommended actions to help carriers proactively work to retain those drivers. This capability is available for use with Innovative IES, TMW.Suite and TruckMate.

Trimble also debuted several product-specific enhancements uniquely available for TMW.Suite, TruckMate or Innovative IES.

New capabilities for TMW.Suite users include:

Risk Management: A Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based tool that combines key TMS and telematics risk and safety data such as incidents, accidents, claims, violations, speeding citations and other elements to provide a holistic view of a fleet's risk and safety factors. With this tool, TMW.Suite customers can use this data to make more informed and actionable safety decisions, as well as form long-term driver coaching and education plans.

Enhancements to the TruckMate platform include:

Container IQ: A new cloud module that allows carriers to track containers in near-real time within TruckMate. Container IQ gives intermodal carriers integrated visibility to location and status of container availability when transported by railroad. Container IQ also provides enhanced load security and improved customer service through accurate reporting and tracking of containers.

EDI Compare: As companies receive an increasing number of updates from shippers, many are seeing an increase in the amount of manual administrative work needed to compare orders. An Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) add-on module allows customers to compare EDI tendered loads and automate changes within set thresholds such as time or quantity – streamlining operations and removing tedious manual work for staff.

Trimble Freight Link: A new module that allows carriers to accurately provide dispatch information to third parties, such as Owner-Operators or 3PLs, while receiving updated information including GPS and load update information from those organizations. The module enables carriers to maintain accurate records for customer service, while also allowing third parties to self manage their loads, which enables the separation of the carrier from third-party carriers occasionally required for legal purposes.

Enhancements to modules within the Innovative IES platform include:

Lane Commitment Module: A cloud-based, multi-tenant solution that allows companies to specify contract commitments and lane preferences. Preferences are used to automatically accept or reject load tenders limiting manual intervention in managing inbound loads. The solution also presents lane commitment data to TMS users, allowing them to monitor contract commitments as orders are created.

Innovative Brokerage: Newly consolidated brokerage user-interface screens allow for easy access and management of brokered loads and provide users with a streamlined ability to sort, filter and search, while also adding drag and drop functionality to the brokerage process in Innovative. Users can also track the progress of loads through stages and harness built-in printing of negotiation letters to improve the customer experience.

Agricultural Zone Billing: A solution that provides accurate billing and carrier payment for logistics operations that utilize a zone-based approach to billing when hauling freight, such as milk plants working with a co-op. While the origins of this product are in agriculture, this module will also work in a variety of zone-based billing circumstances.

The debut of these TMS enhancements were made at Trimble's 2019 in.sight user conference + expo, which is taking place from Sept. 15-18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The three-day event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries who will showcase the latest technologies. For more information, visit: www.insightuserconference.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

