Trimble Divests Water Monitoring Assets to Badger Meter, Inc.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it has completed the sale of select remote water monitoring hardware and software, inclusive of the Telog brand of RTUs (remote telemetry units), and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software to Badger Meter, Inc. The divestiture is in line with Trimble's strategy to focus on areas core to its long-term growth and strategic product roadmap. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are continually evaluating our product portfolio as we work on the execution of Trimble's Connect and Scale strategy," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "This sale of our remote monitoring solution to Badger Meter enables growth strategies for both businesses."

Trimble will retain its water-related businesses that serve marine construction, infrastructure monitoring and surveying. The divested assets provide real-time monitoring hardware and software targeted at distributed data collection for applications in water, wastewater, stormwater and environmental water monitoring. The Telog data recorders provide real-time monitoring capabilities for water and wastewater municipalities and service providers, and when combined with the Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software, provide a single view into users' operations.

"This acquisition fits perfectly into our strategic growth laneways," said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, chairman, president and CEO at Badger Meter. "The bundling of additional hardware-enabled software for network monitoring enhances the scope of data, information and analytics enabling our customers to be more efficient, resilient and sustainable – saving money, improving asset performance and reducing risk across their entire enterprise."

