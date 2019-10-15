Trimble Expands Supply Chain Connectivity with New Enhancements to its Transportation Visibility Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today two enhancements to its Visibility platform. The new features provide shippers and carriers with crucial insights into supply chain data through a single platform, allowing them to make more informed decisions and enhance customer service.

Visibility's carrier portion of the platform now offers an intuitive interface to allow carriers to quickly track and update loads directly in their shippers' Visibility network. This enables shippers to work with a broader base of carriers, regardless if the carrier uses an integrated Transportation Management Software (TMS) solution or manually enters loads. Carriers are also able to leverage the new functionality to track and manage the status of their loads directly within the platform.

Visibility's analytics capabilities now feature an enhanced front end powered by Microsoft Power BI. The new front end enables users to realize more flexible and powerful data visualization and reporting, giving shippers insight into key details such as on-time percentages, detention time, stop, location and lane-level analysis. Shippers can use this data to review operational and carrier partner key performance indicators (KPIs) to identify improvement opportunities, help reduce costs and create operational efficiencies.

"With the rapid movement of freight through the supply chain, our customers require technology that can keep pace and enable streamlined communication and access to shipment data," said Bryan Coyne, general manager of Visibility for Trimble Transportation. "These two new features represent the sustained evolution of our Visibility platform, as we continue to enhance its capabilities to provide unparalleled access to real-time information across the supply chain."

For more information on Trimble Visibility, visit: transportation.trimble.com/transportation-solutions/supply-chain-visibility .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

