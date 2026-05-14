Trimble Insight 2026 Opens Attendee Registration

The annual event showcases AI, innovation and connection in the transportation industry

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble has opened registration for its annual Trimble® Insight Conference running September 27-29, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego: https://insight.trimble.com/2026/.

Trimble Insight is back for its ninth year as a three-day festival-style event. Bringing together over 1,200 carriers, shippers, 3PLs and technology providers to explore the future of the global supply chain, the conference offers hundreds of educational sessions, networking opportunities and future-focused demos and presentations.

The Trimble Insight 2026 conference is heading to a brand-new coastal venue in sunny San Diego — bringing the brightest minds in transportation, logistics and supply chain innovation together.

Boasting a lineup of more than 200 educational sessions curated to maximize the impact of Trimble's solutions, the event connects attendees with thought leaders to discuss the industry's trajectory. Participants will explore critical transportation themes, such as AI-enhanced logistics, emerging market trends and the ongoing transformation of operational management.

What's New for 2026

As one of the largest gatherings of carriers, shippers, brokers, 3PLs and transportation providers, Insight welcomes all individuals eager to stay ahead of evolving transportation technology and trends. This year, Insight spotlights this evolution by moving the Leadership Series to the main stage, launching immediately after the opening keynote. This inaugural panel brings together industry experts to dissect industry trends, challenges and opportunities — providing attendees with a strategic roadmap for growth in the year ahead.

"As we look toward the future of logistics, the importance of community and shared innovation has never been greater. Insight 2026 provides a unique space for transportation professionals to step back from the daily grind and focus on the trends that will define their success in the years to come," said Chris Keating, group president, transportation & logistics at Trimble. "From hands-on AI training to high-level strategy, we've curated this experience to ensure every attendee leaves with the knowledge and connections required to lead their organization forward."

Insight 2026 brings the outdoors in by introducing a new immersive summer camp theme: "Camp Insight," weaving natural elements throughout the conference while engaging attendees with merit badge challenges, games and interactive sessions. Attendees also have the exclusive opportunity to join the first in-person Trimble instructor-led product training session on September 26th. Registered attendees will enjoy full access to all sessions as well as the Insight Pavilion and evening events.

To register for Trimble Insight Tech Conference or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://trimble.swoogo.com/insight26-event

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

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SOURCE Trimble