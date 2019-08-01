Trimble Introduces Versatile High-Quality Data Recorder for Seismic and Earthquake Early Warning Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today its REF TEK® Wrangler™ seismic data recorder that provides robust and reliable information for scientists and academics conducting earth movement studies.

Representing REF TEK's fourth generation of data recording technology, the Wrangler seismic data recorder features a 32-bit analog-to-digital converter, delivering increased dynamic range compared to its predecessor — the REF TEK 130S. This enhanced dynamic range enables the Wrangler to record very small vibrations from seismic sensors, providing detailed data for scientific analysis.

Working in combination with REF TEK's recently introduced Colt™ broadband seismometer or third-party seismic sensors, the Wrangler aids researchers in their study of the physics of earthquakes and in gaining a deeper understanding of plate tectonics. With IP68 watertight integrity, Trimble's REF TEK Wrangler provides reliable performance for:

Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) systems

Local, regional and global broadband seismic networks

Aftershock and portable deployments

Micro-zonation earthquake studies

Weighing less than three pounds, the compact yet durable REF TEK Wrangler is suitable for portable or permanent installations, recording data from geophysical sensors even in the most extreme environments. The Wrangler's flexible configuration options allow users to easily configure the recorder remotely via an integrated Web User Interface (WebUI) or locally via built-in WiFi. Using the industry standard SeedLink real-time data acquisition protocol, the recorder can quickly and easily be set up to automatically import data directly into a user's analysis software program.

"REF TEK recorders have always been known for their dependability and the Wrangler is no exception," said Lisa Wetherbee, business area director of Trimble Monitoring Solutions. "Research teams will greatly benefit from the lightweight and portable recorder for many reasons, including its ease of use and connectivity that provide these teams more time to focus on the important job of data analysis."

The REF TEK Wrangler seismic data recorder is available now through Trimble's REF TEK Distribution Channel. To learn more, visit: www.reftek.com.

About Trimble Monitoring Solutions

Since 2008, Trimble Monitoring Solutions has delivered products that serve multiple vertical markets, offering systems that provide up-to-the-minute data on the condition and behavior of earthen and civil structures. In 2012, Trimble acquired REF TEK, which led to the introduction of the industry's first seismograph with integrated GNSS, the Kestrel seismogeodetic system. For more information about Trimble's Monitoring Solutions, visit: www.trimble.com/monitoring .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

