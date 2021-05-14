Trimble Introduces VRS Now Correction Services to Norway

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the expansion of its VRS Now® correction services across mainland Norway and most outer islands. As part of an ongoing global correction service strategy, the company is adding over 400,000 square kilometers (156,000 square miles) to its European footprint, which now totals 2.5 million square kilometers (975,000 square miles). VRS Now delivers reliable, easily accessible, centimeter-level accuracy that is ideal for professionals in the surveying, GIS and mapping, construction and agriculture industries, as well as many emerging autonomy applications in the automotive and robotics industries.

The subscription service is brand agnostic and works with most GNSS receivers. It is supported by a global team of GNSS network specialists and customer service representatives around the world—ensuring users have a consistent, reliable, high-performing service whenever they need it.

"Launching Trimble VRS Now services to Norway significantly expands our correction services footprint across Europe, offering a robust and reliable accuracy solution to farming, construction and mapping professionals across the region," said Lisa Wetherbee, general manager of Trimble's Advanced Positioning Division. "Trimble solutions are helping customers optimize workflows, improve productivity and deliver operational efficiency, while increasing user safety."

About Trimble VRS Now

Trimble VRS Now offers instant access to centimeter-level positioning tailored to the users' geographic location; the service is available around the clock within the network coverage area. With no base station or setup required, it is cost-effective, efficient and simple to use. VRS provides positioning professionals with instant access to Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) and Post-Processing (PP) corrections utilizing a network of permanent (fixed) Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS). To find out more: https://positioningservices.trimble.com/services/vrs/vrs-now.

Availability

Trimble VRS Now networks are accessible in areas throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as Eastern Australia and Tasmania, France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand and Norway.

VRS Now subscriptions are available through Trimble's Authorized Business Partners or Trimble's online store at: tpsstore.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

