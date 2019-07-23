Trimble Launches Cloud-Based TMW.Suite and TruckMate Transportation Management System Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced that its TMW.Suite and TruckMate transportation management system (TMS) solutions are now available via a cloud-based subscription model. TMW.Suite and TruckMate are two of Trimble's flagship TMS solutions, which enable transportation and logistics providers to better manage their transportation operations and improve efficiencies throughout their organization.

Built on decades of experience, Trimble's TMW.Suite and TruckMate have been carefully bundled and backed by a prescriptive implementation and training options. The cloud-based options provide an ideal solution for both asset and non-asset based companies of all sizes looking to implement a scalable TMS without the need for on-site servers or extensive IT oversight—saving money and improving outcomes. On-premise options will continue to be available as well.

"Cloud-based TMW.Suite and TruckMate combine the proven quality of Trimble's leading software solutions with the lower capital costs and faster return on investment that come from subscription-based models," said James Langley, general manager of Trimble Transportation Enterprise. "With this new platform, carriers of all sizes can take advantage of the process improvements found in order to cash dispatch solutions available in TMWSuite and TruckMate, enabling operational efficiencies."

The cloud-hosted versions of TMW.Suite and TruckMate are offered as scalable, subscription-based platforms designed to fit fleets' precise needs and adapt as their business grows. Trimble-managed upgrades also allow fleets to take advantage of new software releases via managed updates, eliminating the need for carriers to upgrade their systems manually.

In addition to these new cloud-based subscriptions, Trimble offers subscription-based versions of its other TMS solutions, including Innovative Access, Access Plus and TL2000. Asset maintenance modules for Trimble's SQL and IBM i platforms are also available via subscription.

"By implementing a cloud-hosted TMS platform, fleets can focus on what they do best - running their companies - rather than managing their servers," Langley added. "This new option is just one of the ways Trimble is continually evolving to meet customers' needs through a diverse and flexible portfolio of solutions."

For more information on Trimble Transportation's cloud-based TMS solutions, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/transportation-solutions/transportation-management.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

