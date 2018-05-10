Trimble Launches New Version of its Manhattan IWMS Software for Real Estate Portfolio Management

Manhattan IWMS is a modular, enterprise software solution for planning, managing and optimizing an organization's real estate portfolio. Manhattan is designed for the entire facility lifecycle to streamline processes, improve control, maximize resource utilization and help reduce total costs.

Trimble's Manhattan version 35 provides new features and enhancements including:

New Visual Design

Latest release gives Manhattan a modern visual design that includes a fresh color scheme, updated icons and fonts, and re-styled field representation on forms. In addition, all reports now automatically display explanatory legends designed to enhance their search capability.

Search-Based Navigation

The introduction of search-based navigation is one of several new features that will enable users to interact even more efficiently with the system. The search capability gives users a much faster and easier way of finding what they are looking for. It replaces the traditional multi-level menu structures that are still used by many other IWMS products on the market.

Web Browser-Style Tabs

Manhattan's new UI also provides a more productive tab-based method of organizing a user's screen when multiple records need to be opened during a browsing session. Instead of each additional form or report appearing in a separate window, Manhattan's new web browser-style tabs allow users to have an unlimited number of functions open at the same time without cluttering the screen.

"Trimble's new Manhattan user interface release is a timely move," said Susan Clarke, senior analyst at Verdantix, an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations. "The IWMS sector is ramping up investment in UIs so that the software becomes more engaging and intuitive for end-users. This is good news for buyers as it means faster time to value, less investment in training and more engagement from non-specialists."

"After listening to feedback from the market, we've introduced changes that we believe put Manhattan ahead of other solutions in terms of our focus on ease of use, efficient interaction and user productivity," said David George, general manager of Real Estate & Workplace Solutions at Trimble. "The new Manhattan UI gives users an easier and more effective way to navigate and organize the tools they need to work in Manhattan. Our development team worked hard to turn our customers' input into positive changes to the user experience."

Availability

The new release of Manhattan IWMS is available now. For more information, visit: http://go.trimble.com/whats-new-manhattan-35-user-interface.html.

For a demonstration of Trimble's latest real estate and workplace management solutions, visit Trimble at the following upcoming industry events: WorkTech18 in New York, May 17; RealComm IBcon 2018 in Las Vegas, June 5-7; Facilities Show in London, June 19-21; and Workplace Strategy Summit in Sydney, August 21-22.

About Trimble Buildings



Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for managing real estate portfolios, optimizing building construction projects and streamlining workplace operations. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. With the industry's only construction-ready BIM and full range of tools and content to streamline team collaboration, Trimble solutions make data from complex projects more meaningful and actionable to improve productivity and achieve operational excellence. For more information visit: buildings.trimble.com.

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

