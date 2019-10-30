Trimble Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Third quarter 2019 GAAP revenue of $783.9 million was down 1 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP revenue of $784.3 million was down 3 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Buildings and Infrastructure revenue was $309.8 million, up 5 percent. Geospatial revenue was $155.1 million, down 16 percent. Resources and Utilities revenue was $121.1 million, down 9 percent. Transportation revenue was $198.3 million, up 4 percent. Segment revenues reflect the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system and are non-GAAP measures.

GAAP operating income was $91.7 million, up 18 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018. GAAP operating margin was 11.7 percent of revenue as compared to 9.7 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income was $78.1 million, up 6 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.31 as compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.29 in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating income of $162.0 million was down 3 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.7 percent of revenue as compared to 20.8 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income of $121.1 million was down 3 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.48 as compared to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.49 in the third quarter of 2018.

The GAAP tax rate for the quarter was an expense of 1 percent as compared to a benefit of 15 percent in the third quarter of 2018, and the non-GAAP tax rate was both 19 percent in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Operating cash flow for the first three quarters of 2019 was $462.8 million, up 20 percent as compared to the first three quarters of 2018. Deferred revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $419.0 million, up 15 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

During the third quarter, Trimble repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares of its common stock for $121 million, and year to date has repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares for $180 million. Approximately $172 million remains under the current share repurchase authorization as of the end of the third quarter.

"Our third quarter revenue reflected prevailing market uncertainties, while earnings per share and cash flow exceeded expectations," said Steven W. Berglund, Trimble's president and chief executive officer. "Although we anticipate market ambiguities to persist for the remainder of the year, we demonstrated the ability to control costs while continuing the transformation of our business model towards recurring revenue."

Forward Looking Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Trimble expects to report GAAP revenue between $768 million and $798 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.24, and non-GAAP revenue between $770 million and $800 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.46 to $0.50. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 19 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 19 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 252 million shares outstanding. For the fiscal year of 2019, Trimble expects to report GAAP revenue between $3.209 billion and $3.239 billion and GAAP earnings per share of $1.08 to $1.13, and non-GAAP revenue between $3.215 billion and $3.245 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.91 to $1.95. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 14 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 19.5 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 253 million shares outstanding. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based upon management's view of performance, including:

Non-GAAP revenue

Non-GAAP recurring revenue

Non-GAAP operating income

Non-GAAP operating margin

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

Non-GAAP tax rate

Trimble uses Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue as a component of its performance measure Annualized Recurring Revenue in order to provide investors with a supplementary indicator of the value of the Company's current recurring revenue contracts. For the third quarter of 2019, recurring revenue on a GAAP basis was $272.3 million, and non-GAAP recurring revenue was $272.7 million, which excluded $0.4 million related to the elimination of the deferred revenue adjustment in connection with acquisitions.

Segment data reflects the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system. Segment revenue and operating income are consistent with the respective non-GAAP measures discussed below and in the attached supplemental schedules. Investors are encouraged to review the specific non-GAAP measures, which Trimble uses along with a reconciliation to the nearest comparable GAAP measures and the explanation for why these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the financial condition and results of operations and why management chose to exclude selected items, which can be found at the end of this press release. Additional financial information about Trimble's use of non-GAAP results can be found on the investor relations section of Trimble's website at: http://investor.trimble.com .

Annualized Recurring Revenue

In addition to providing financial measures, Trimble provides an Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) performance measure. Annualized Recurring Revenue is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue for the current quarter by the number of days in the quarter, and multiplying by 365. Annualized Recurring Revenue should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as it is a performance measure and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Third Quarter of

First Three Quarters of

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Product $ 458.8



$ 499.7



$ 1,468.3



$ 1,528.5

Service 168.0



156.5



501.8



421.4

Subscription 157.1



139.0



470.2



373.0

Total revenue 783.9



795.2



2,440.3



2,322.9

Cost of sales:













Product 230.8



237.5



718.5



723.1

Service 58.9



64.6



192.2



183.8

Subscription 48.9



38.0



137.4



95.0

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 23.3



28.2



71.3



75.2

Total cost of sales 361.9



368.3



1,119.4



1,077.1

Gross margin 422.0



426.9



1,320.9



1,245.8

Gross margin (%) 53.8 %

53.7 %

54.1 %

53.6 % Operating expense:













Research and development 112.3



114.1



350.1



333.5

Sales and marketing 119.7



119.7



375.9



354.6

General and administrative 77.2



91.6



239.9



262.6

Restructuring charges 3.6



2.5



10.0



6.3

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 17.5



21.6



57.3



57.7

Total operating expense 330.3



349.5



1,033.2



1,014.7

Operating income 91.7



77.4



287.7



231.1

Non-operating expense, net:













Interest expense, net (19.7)



(22.7)



(62.2)



(50.8)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net (1.5)



(0.1)



(3.4)



0.6

Income from equity method investments, net 8.8



8.8



30.5



23.2

Other income (expense), net (0.4)



0.7



16.9



5.9

Total non-operating expense, net (12.8)



(13.3)



(18.2)



(21.1)

Income before taxes 78.9



64.1



269.5



210.0

Income tax provision (benefit) 0.8



(9.6)



34.4



13.5

Net income 78.1



73.7



235.1



196.5

Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



0.1



0.2

Net income attributable to Trimble Inc. $ 78.1



$ 73.7



$ 235.0



$ 196.3

Earnings per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:













Basic $ 0.31



$ 0.29



$ 0.94



$ 0.79

Diluted $ 0.31



$ 0.29



$ 0.93



$ 0.78

Shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:













Basic 250.4



250.5



251.2



249.6

Diluted 252.1



253.6



253.4



253.0



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Third Quarter of

Fiscal Year End As of 2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 184.6



$ 172.5

Accounts receivable, net 488.9



512.6

Other receivables 27.2



33.2

Inventories 290.1



298.0

Other current assets 71.0



72.8

Total current assets 1,061.8



1,089.1

Property and equipment, net 229.0



212.9

Operating lease right-of-use assets 133.7



—

Goodwill 3,534.4



3,540.0

Other purchased intangible assets, net 627.3



744.3

Deferred costs, non-current 41.9



41.3

Other non-current assets 175.8



148.8

Total assets $ 5,803.9



$ 5,776.4

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 236.3



$ 256.2

Accounts payable 156.7



147.6

Accrued compensation and benefits 115.1



169.2

Deferred revenue 375.1



348.4

Accrued warranty expense 14.9



15.3

Other current liabilities 161.2



118.5

Total current liabilities 1,059.3



1,055.2

Long-term debt 1,514.0



1,712.3

Deferred revenue, non-current 43.9



38.8

Deferred income tax liabilities 75.7



73.8

Income taxes payable 73.3



71.3

Operating lease liabilities 109.0



—

Other non-current liabilities 140.6



150.2

Total liabilities 3,015.8



3,101.6

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 0.2



0.3

Additional paid-in-capital 1,661.6



1,591.9

Retained earnings 1,332.3



1,268.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207.3)



(186.1)

Total Trimble Inc. stockholders' equity 2,786.8



2,674.4

Noncontrolling interests 1.3



0.4

Total stockholders' equity 2,788.1



2,674.8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,803.9



$ 5,776.4



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



First Three Quarters of

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 235.1



$ 196.5

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 29.7



26.2

Amortization expense 128.6



132.9

Deferred income taxes 4.4



(27.4)

Stock-based compensation 52.1



53.1

Income from equity method investments, net of dividends (9.5)



(0.2)

Other, net 4.3



14.4

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable, net 16.8



(15.8)

Inventories 1.7



(29.0)

Other current and non-current assets 10.4



(4.1)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 13.6



9.2

Accrued compensation and benefits (52.3)



(13.8)

Deferred revenue 33.4



53.8

Other current and non-current liabilities (5.5)



(11.0)

Net cash provided by operating activities 462.8



384.8

Cash flow from investing activities:





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (28.6)



(1,741.4)

Acquisitions of property and equipment (54.6)



(53.1)

Purchases of short-term investments —



(24.0)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments —



6.2

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments —



196.8

Other, net 14.5



2.7

Net cash used in investing activities (68.7)



(1,612.8)

Cash flow from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net of tax withholdings 28.4



52.3

Repurchases of common stock (179.8)



(53.0)

Proceeds from debt and revolving credit lines 818.0



2,694.8

Payments on debt and revolving credit lines (1,033.6)



(1,602.2)

Other, net (10.2)



(8.9)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (377.2)



1,083.0

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4.8)



(8.1)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12.1



(153.1)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 172.5



358.5

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 184.6



$ 205.4



REPORTING SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reporting Segments



Buildings and

Infrastructure

Geospatial

Resources and

Utilities

Transportation THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019 :















Revenue

$ 309.6



$ 155.1



$ 120.9



$ 198.3

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 0.2



—



0.2



—

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 309.8



$ 155.1



$ 121.1



$ 198.3



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 83.0



$ 30.6



$ 34.3



$ 31.2

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 0.2



—



0.2



—

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (1.5)



—



—



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 81.7



$ 30.6



$ 34.5



$ 31.2



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

26.8 %

19.7 %

28.4 %

15.7 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

26.4 %

19.7 %

28.5 %

15.7 %

















THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 :















Revenue

$ 286.6



$ 185.4



$ 133.0



$ 190.2

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 9.2



—



0.2



0.1

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 295.8



$ 185.4



$ 133.2



$ 190.3



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 60.9



$ 47.4



$ 38.3



$ 37.0

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 9.2



—



0.2



0.1

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (1.8)



—



—



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 68.3



$ 47.4



$ 38.5



$ 37.1



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

21.2 %

25.6 %

28.8 %

19.5 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

23.1 %

25.6 %

28.9 %

19.5 %























































Reporting Segments



Buildings and

Infrastructure

Geospatial

Resources and

Utilities

Transportation FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019 :















Revenue

$ 940.6



$ 480.7



$ 432.8



$ 586.2

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 3.8



—



0.5



—

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 944.4



$ 480.7



$ 433.3



$ 586.2



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 229.7



$ 91.1



$ 130.7



$ 95.3

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 3.8



—



0.5



—

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (4.7)



—



(0.1)



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 228.8



$ 91.1



$ 131.1



$ 95.3



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

24.4 %

19.0 %

30.2 %

16.3 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

24.2 %

19.0 %

30.3 %

16.3 %

















FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2018 :















Revenue

$ 785.6



$ 544.3



$ 437.2



$ 555.8

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 15.1



—



0.8



0.3

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 800.7



$ 544.3



$ 438.0



$ 556.1



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 171.8



$ 126.3



$ 132.3



$ 98.5

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 15.1



—



0.8



0.3

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (2.7)



—



(0.2)



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 184.2



$ 126.3



$ 132.9



$ 98.8



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

21.9 %

23.2 %

30.3 %

17.7 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

23.0 %

23.2 %

30.3 %

17.8 %