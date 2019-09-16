Trimble's New High-Accuracy Handheld Augmented Reality System Takes Data Visualization Outdoors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today its Trimble® SiteVision™ system, an outdoor augmented reality (AR) solution that enables users to visualize 2D and 3D data on virtually any project site with cellular or internet connectivity for easier and more efficient planning, collaboration and reporting. Combining hardware and software in an integrated, lightweight handheld or pole-mounted solution, users can view 3D models and assets in a real-world environment at a 1:1 scale, from any angle or position.

The system consists of:

Hardware: The Trimble SiteVision Integrated Positioning System integrates the Trimble Catalyst DA1 Antenna, Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM) rangefinder and power management into a lightweight, handheld device that connects to a user-supplied Android ™ mobile phone.

The Trimble SiteVision Integrated Positioning System integrates the Trimble Catalyst DA1 Antenna, Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM) rangefinder and power management into a lightweight, handheld device that connects to a user-supplied Android mobile phone. Software Subscription: Available to single users on a monthly or yearly basis. The SiteVision software subscription combines Trimble's high-accuracy positioning services and cloud-based processing technology to create a centimeter-accurate AR system. The system leverages Trimble cloud-based processing to manage and deliver data and design models.

SiteVision enables users to visualize digital models from a wide range of data collection, design and constructible modeling tools in open industry-standard formats including IFC and LandXML. For civil projects, SiteVision accurately visualizes data from Trimble's Quantm, Business Center and Novapoint; design data from Civil 3D® and Bentley® OpenRoads; and GIS data from Esri® ArcGIS® software. SiteVision powers Building Information Modeling (BIM) projects with open data from Trimble's Constructible BIM solutions including SketchUp and Tekla, and BIM data from Autodesk Revit® and AutoCAD® software. For utility companies, PLS-CADD™ power line design, Distribution Design Studio (DDS) and other industry-specific design data is also supported.

Using Trimble Connect™ cloud-based hosting, SiteVision can access models from all stages of the lifecycle of infrastructure and buildings—from initial concepts of roads or buildings through the operations and maintenance phase of the assets—to increase collaboration, enhance work accuracy and ultimately improve operations and utilization.

SiteVision simplifies complex concepts by allowing users to blend digital content with real-world environments. For example, city planners can visualize a new building design in the exact spot it is to be erected, a work crew could identify the exact position of underground cables or pipes before digging, an electric utility can confirm placement of poles and lines with customers and crews, or a construction supervisor could assess the progress of heavy equipment by visualizing actual work performed against the site plan.

"It's easier to understand complex ideas when we can see them in a real-world context," said Mark Nichols, general manager at Trimble. "SiteVision improves our understanding of projects and worksites with a handheld device that is accessible to a wide range of users. Augmented reality is now ready for everyday use in a wide range of applications."

Availability

Trimble SiteVision is available to order now through Trimble's authorized distribution channels for Civil Engineering and Construction, Geospatial and Buildings. For more information, visit: https://sitevision.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

