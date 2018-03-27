TriMech Partners With CAMWorks

CAMWorks offers TriMech clients knowledge-based machining capabilities, allowing them to seamlessly integrate design and manufacturing processes under one system. This level of CNC programming automation and Machining Intelligence helps machinists and product-oriented manufacturing companies to automate the creation of CNC toolpaths, improve design-to-manufacturing processes and maximize machining efficiency. Enhancements such as Integrated CAM Programming, Automatic Feature Recognition and Engineering Changes set CAMWorks apart from other design for additive manufacturing solutions.

"Partnering with CAMWorks was a no brainer when it comes to providing our customers with the most optimal machining strategy on the market," said Marcel Matte, President of TriMech. "Having an intuitive CAM software that is user friendly and tightly integrated with SOLIDWORKS is a huge plus for our clientbase."

In addition to CAMWorks software, TriMech is a one-stop shop for solutions including the entire SOLIDWORKS portfolio, complete Stratasys 3D printer line up, Artec 3D scanners, Desktop Metal printers, Rapid Prototyping Services, Staffing and other engineering solutions. With over 25 offices covering the East Coast from Maine to Florida, TriMech services 16,000+ clients.

"With TriMech being a leading SOLIDWORKS solution partner, it was a logical next step to join forces with their team," said Christian Briscoe, Gloabal Sales Channel Manager. "We're excited to grow our partnership and continue to lead the way for CAM in Smart Manufacturing."

About TriMech

Since 1998, TriMech™ has helped clients design better products by offering a complete engineering solution – including but not limited to the entire SOLIDWORKS product lineup, Stratasys 3D printers, Artec 3D scanners, Desktop Metal, CAMWorks and other engineering services. We boast the largest and most knowledgeable engineering team on the East Coast, providing world-class technical support, robust training, rapid prototyping, consulting, implementation and staffing services to our clients. For more information about TriMech, please visit www.TriMech.com or https://blog.trimech.com/ and call 888.874.6324. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About CAMWorks

CAMWorks, a parametric, solids-based CNC programming software system, brings in a revolutionary way to help machinists around the world program smarter and machine faster. CAMWorks significantly reduces programming time and removes the drudgery from CNC programing by using patented Feature Recognition technology in conjunction with full toolpath to solid-model associativity and knowledge-based machining. For more information, go to www.camworks.com.

