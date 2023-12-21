Trina Solar and five other PV manufacturers launch initiative to standardize 700W+ modules and upgrade alliance to drive 700W+ trend

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

21 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the world's leading smart PV and energy storage solutions provider, and five other leading manufacturers, Astronergy, Canadian Solar, Risen Energy, TCL Zhonghuan and Tongwei, set up the 700W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance on December 15, after they launched a joint initiative on standardizing and applying the design of 700W+ PV modules on December 11, signifying the milestone of whole industry entering PV 700W+ era.

Based on the standard dimensions of 700W+ ultra-high power modules, alongside the "T/CPIA 0003-2022 Technical Specification for Crystalline Silicon Terrestrial Photovoltaic Module Dimensions and Mounting Holes" document issued by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, the six manufacturers have proposed that 700W modules in all PV companies should adhere to existing agreed industry dimensions (module size: 2384mm x 1303mm; module long-side vertical hole distance: 400mm/1400mm) and a hole distance of 790mm has been added to the standard. 

Reducing LCOE through enhancing module efficiency and power output has become an inexorable trend in the industry. The companies said with the collaborative efforts of PV open innovation ecological alliance, the PV industry entered 600W+ era three years ago. Nowadays, power output of PV modules has been upgraded from 600W+ to 700W+ with the application of n-type high-efficiency cell technology (TOPCon, HJT, etc) and G12 (210mm) large-format wafer technology.

The initiative, which calls for all PV companies to promote standardization of module dimensions and the industrialization of ultra-high-power and ultra-high-efficiency modules, will push the industry one step further toward industrializing 700W+ PV modules.

The newly upgraded 700W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance will provide great opportunities for both the upstream and downstream chain, while achieving large scale effect, enhancing supply chain efficiencies, boosting production and lowering costs throughout the industrial chain, as a result to accelerate the industrialization of 700W+ products, reduce LCOE and maximize the solar PV value, the manufacturers said.

With this initiative on standardizing 700W+ module dimensions and the upgrade of Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, Trina Solar, with its mission of "Solar Energy for All", is once again showing the way. With others in the industry, Trina Solar is committed to delivering higher value to the industry and solar energy users, existing and potential, worldwide.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

