Trina Solar announces mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, leading industry into PV 7.0 era

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

30 Aug, 2023, 20:43 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, with module efficiency reaching 22.5% on August 18. It marks Trina Solar is the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W. According to Trina Solar, the industrialization capability of 210mm n-type modules will be comprehensively improved, and Vertex N modules will be continuously upgraded with 10-15W increase in power output in 2024.

Continue Reading
Trina Solar announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules
Trina Solar announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules

The Vertex N 700W+ series modules adopt n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology that Trina Solar unveiled in May. The first n-type i-TOPCon cells rolled off the production line in Qinghai province in early August. Cell efficiency in mass production has now reached 25.8%. By the end of this year Trina Solar's cell capacity will reach 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

Vertex N 700W+ series modules have passed a comprehensive range of tests by RETC. A UL Panfile test report found Trina Solar Vertex N modules perform better in terms of temperature coefficient and low-light environments compared with p-type modules. Simulations in three typical cities show that annual power generation of Vertex N modules can be increased by up to 3.96% compared with that of p-type modules.

Vertex N modules are also acclaimed by end customers. As a result, Trina Solar has accumulated rich delivery experience in large utility power plants. A photovoltaic power plant project of the seawater desalination plant in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was recently put into operation, Vertex N 700W+ series modules being used there. A 500MW photovoltaic power station project being built in Xinghai county, Qinghai province, also uses Vertex N 700W+ series modules.

Trina Solar is keen for industrial chain partners to work together to accelerate mass production of n-type technology and high power modules to benefit end users.In the n-type era, Trina Solar is leading the industry with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, the all-round upgraded scenario-based Vertex N portfolio and integrated solutions.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Trina Solar comienza a producir obleas monocristalinas de 210 mm en Vietnam

Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.