Trina Solar awarded first Zero Carbon Factory Certificate in the PV industry

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

06 Jul, 2023, 04:42 ET

YIWU, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has announced the certification of its Yiwu manufacturing facility as a Zero Carbon Factory. This is the first factory in the PV industry to be awarded zero carbon status by an independent agency.  

Trina Solar's Yiwu factory was assessed by TiGroup, a certification body specialising in health, safety, environmental and sustainability inspection and testing. A range of indicators were evaluated on-site, including:

  • Energy and resource utilisations
  • Greenhouse gas reduction implementation
  • Carbon offset implementation
  • Intelligent information management systems for energy and carbon emissions
  • Infrastructure
  • Product design
  • Compliance requirements
  • Management requirements

The factory achieved an overall score of 79.68 out of 80 for 2022, and successfully obtained the Zero Carbon Factory (Type 1) Certificate, which is recognised by the China Energy Conservation Association. Trina Solar is also able to reveal that the carbon emissions per unit output of the Yiwu site decreased by 21.77% in 2022 compared to 2021, while the power consumption per unit product decreased by 9.51%. This is thanks to its comprehensive, sustainable supply chain that includes product design, energy management and intelligent system optimisation.

Trina Solar's Yiwu factory is a Vertex Super Factory, and the primary manufacturing facility for the production of Trina's Vertex S product line. The Vertex S series of solar panels was designed for rooftops, including residential, commercial and industrial application. Vertex S achieves higher efficiency and power thanks to the use of 210mm silicon wafers and is compatible with mainstream inverters and mounting systems. The module series supports Trina Solar's mission of bringing cleaner, greener energy solutions to everyone.

"This certification demonstrates Trina Solar's strong commitment to sustainable development and zero carbon practices across technology, products, and process management. We will continue sustainable manufacturing while discovering innovative ways to further improve and enhance the entire Trina Solar ecosystem to reduce emissions, protect our environment and improve communities across the globe," commented Helena Li, President of Global Solar Product Business Group at Trina Solar.

In 2022, Trina Solar was also recognised for its industry-leading low carbon emissions in the manufacturing process of its full range of 210mm Vertex modules. The modules were awarded a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) certificate by TÜV Rhineland in Germany, becoming the first 210mm modules in the industry to do so.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Trina Solar fue galardonada con el premio "Top Performer 2023" de PVEL; la confiabilidad en su módulo Vertex N recibió grandes elogios.

Trina Solar recibe el premio "2023 Top Performer" de PVEL, con la fiabilidad de Vertex N altamente reconocida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.