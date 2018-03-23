Trina Solar Launches New Smart PV Solution - TrinaPro

TrinaPro is designed for utility-scale ground mounted PV systems. It is the result of Trina Solar's full cooperation agreement with Huawei Technologies Co., LTD, Sungrow Power Supply Co., LTD, as well as its strategic cooperation agreement with Nclave Renewable S.L., respectively. TrinaPro is the first smart PV solution with an optimized combination of Trina Solar's industry-leading solar modules, state-of-the-art solar tracker systems or floating systems, and world-class inverters. As a new value-added product, TrinaPro is characterized by premium components, optimized system integration and smart O&M interconnection.

TrinaPro includes both ground-mounted solutions and floating solutions. The ground-mounted solution features a state-of-the-art solar tracker system, which will help improve energy gain by 10%-30%. The floating solution will cover several application scenarios such as reservoirs, lakes, beaches, etc.

With the optimized matching among components and "Edge Computing" algorithm integration, TrinaPro can improve system stability with higher power generation and lower BOS cost in order to reduce system LCOE.

Furthermore, with the interconnection between the "Edge Computing" algorithm and a smart O&M system on a cloud platform, TrinaPro is empowered to analyze and process data from the cloud, to optimize the system's operational model and ensure the system runs smoothly and efficiently.

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trina Solar, delivered his speech at the global launch event, where he stated, "Although solar power is a junior participant in the energy industry, it is one of the major powers to drive the future development of the whole industry." Yin Rongfang, VP of Trina Solar & President of Global Sales, and President of Overseas Commercial & Residential Solutions, outlined that "by the optimized combination in terms of improving power generation, lowering system LCOE and integrating smart O&M systems, TrinaPro will help its clients to reach higher return on investment."

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar is a leading global total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997 as a PV system integrator, Trina Solar today drives smart energy together with installers, distributors, utilities and developers worldwide. The company's industry-leading position is based on innovation excellence, superior product quality, vertically integrated capabilities and environmental stewardship. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

