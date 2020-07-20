Trina Solar unveils Vertex 600W series module and expects mass production of 550W series later in year

CHANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ('Trina Solar" or the "Company") has announced the launch of two next-generation Vertex series modules with power output of up to 600W. The company expects to realize the mass production of a 550W series in the final quarter of this year.

Several representatives of upper, middle and lower streams of the industrial value chain of the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, representing manufacturers of silicon, wafers, cells, modules, trackers, inverters, materials and equipment, took part in a launch event and witnessed the new next-generation Vertex series modules.

Dr Zhang Yingbin, Head of Product Strategy and Value Management at Trina Solar, said at the event: "The next-generation Vertex modules enhanced by a host of forward-looking innovations, including a 210mm silicon wafer, high-density packaging and multi-busbar technologies, deliver photoelectric conversion efficiency of more than 21 percent. By virtue of low-voltage and high-module string power output, the new Vertex series unlocks huge potential for further reducing balance-of-system costs. By collaborating with key players across the industry chain, we believe the Vertex modules developed on the basis of a new technology platform will help reduce the levelized cost of energy across various applications and maximize customer value."

The next-generation Vertex series modules hold three key advantages, including: the combination of non-destructive cutting, high-density packaging and multi-busbar technologies; low voltage and improvement in power output of a single module string by more than 35 percent; and significant value in greatly reducing balance-of-system costs.

Cao Bo, vice general manager and executive vice president of Trina Solar, said: "To create a high-quality module product that excels in the market with comprehensive functionalities, we needed to take into account each process across the industry chain, the ultimate goal being to maximize value for customers by improving the power output of the modules and increasing power generation. We are honored that the next-generation Vertex series, built on the basis of a new and forward-looking technology platform, has been recognized by key partners across the photovoltaic industry chain. As one of the members of the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, Trina Solar is devoted to working with others in the industry to promote the sustainable development of the sector."

Image Link: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/vertex_600.jpg

Image Caption: Trina Solar unveils Vertex 600W series module and expects mass production of 550W series later in year

Image Source: Trina Solar

About Trina Solar (688599.SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://www.trinasolar.com

