Trina Solar Vertex S+ 505W n-type dual-glass modules enter mass production

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

08 Feb, 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has announced that the first Vertex S+ 505W (NEG18R.28) rolled off the production line at its factory in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, on January 25, marking the beginning of mass production.

As part of the Vertex S+ series specifically designed for commercial and industrial rooftops, Vertex S+ 505W just made its debut in Europe at the Trina Solar booth at Genera in Spain on February 6.

The Vertex S+ 505W, guided by higher power yet lower BOS and LCOE, is tailored to meet a customer core requirement of shorter payback time. Combining n-type i-TOPCon technology with 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology, this dual-glass module will yield up to 505W power and deliver high efficiency of 22.7%, enjoy a longer lifespan, suffer less light-induced degradation and deliver higher conversion efficiency than is the case with p-type modules.

With dimensions of 1961mm by 1134mm and a slim width of 30mm, the 1.6 + 1.6mm dual-glass module weighs only 23.5kg. The optimal size makes installation straightforward and ensures that panels are robust enough for larger-scale commercial installation. The module offers a variety of flexible installation solutions for system deployment. Thanks to its short circuit current of 15.86A, It is highly compatible with most mainstream inverters, optimizers and mounting systems on the market.

The 1.6+1.6mm dual-glass design provides increased scratch, crack and impact resistance and ensures the panel's extreme resistance to salt spray, acids, alkalis, high temperature and humidity, helping the panels pass 35mm hail tests and meeting IEC fire ratings (Class A+C).

The ultra-high reliability of PV systems built with Vertex S+ 505W will guarantee lifetime power output within the ultra-long 30-year performance warranty and 25-year product warranty, underscoring Trina Solar's confidence in its dual-glass technology and in the long-term performance of n-type i-TOPCon cells.

Besides, Vertex S+ 505W modules' ultra-low degradation rates, including extremely low 1% first-year and 0.4% annual degradation, give greater assurance to commercial and industrial property owners and managers seeking to improve their site's energy efficiency long term.

Trina Solar's Vertex S+ series modules have been highly recognized in the non-utility market by industry partners and customers. The mass production of Vertex S+ 505W will guarantee subsequent full delivery to Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific and other regions.

