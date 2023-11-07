Trina Solar wins prestigious international design award for Vertex S+

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

07 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has won the 2024 German Design Award for its Vertex S n-type dual-glass rooftop PV module series in the 'Excellent Product Design' category.

The German Design Award, founded by the German Design Council in 1953, is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Only works that have passed the review or recommendation of the German Design Committee can be nominated, and most of the nominated works are international design award-winning designs, also known as "winners among winners".

The recognition of the Vertex S+ modules' design and aesthetic value by the German Design Awards follows the success of Trina Solar's Vertex S module, which won the Red Dot Design Award, the international industrial design award known as the "Oscar" of the design world, last year.

Winning the German Design Award is not only confirmation of the creative design and performance of our module, but recognition of the entire concept of our Black Aesthetics range, which Vertex S+ is part of.

Trina Solar presents the perfect Black Aesthetics in every detail to a high standard. High uniformity between all cells, between cells and frames, and between modules ensures the integrity in building exterior design. The Black Aesthetics modules create more visual quality for users on their rooftops and promote the aesthetic experience of solar energy into thousands of homes worldwide.

Trina Solar launched the Vertex S+ dual-glass module series for rooftops in February, setting off a new round of PV aesthetics innovation in the global middle- and high-end residential market. Based on 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology, this series of modules is combined with n-type i-TOPCon advanced technology, providing highest power, efficiency, and guaranteed lifetime power output. Its triple-cut cells have been designed for electrical compatibility with 99% of mainstream inverters, thus seamlessly integrating with existing system components. The 1.6+1.6mm lightweight dual-glass structure ensures ultra-high reliability and safety of the module, while maintaining the same low weight as comparable standard backsheet products.

Inheriting Trina Solar's exclusive aesthetic black design, the NEG9RC.27 Clear Black module is the Vertex S+ series' flagship product. It comes with black cells and a black frame. It incorporates bifacial cell technology with transparent encapsulation for additional power gain from the back side of the module, making it a universal premium solution for any type of residential and commercial rooftops. Additionally, it is perfect for specific application settings such as carports, public spaces, and agricultural projects.

On the other hand, the monofacial NEG9R.28 Vertex S+ module comes with a white encapsulant for top rated power output of up to 450Wp, thus maximizing performance on limited rooftop spaces.

The innovative Vertex S+ product series brings users a richer range of choices to customise and add more aesthetic possibilities to their roofs.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Los envíos acumulados de módulos de 210 mm de Trina Solar superan los 90 GW

Trina Solar ha reportado ingresos de 11.580 millones de dólares (81.120 millones de RMB) en los primeros tres trimestres de 2023, un 31,22 por ciento ...

Remessas cumulativas de módulos Trina Solar 210 mm ultrapassam o 90 GW

A Trina Solar informou uma receita de $11,58 bilhões (RMB 81,12 bilhões) nos primeiros três trimestres de 2023, 31,22 % a mais do que no período...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.