Trina Solar's accumulated shipments of 210mm modules have surpassed 75GW, financial report for first half of 2023 shows

Sept. 1, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipments of modules by Trina Solar (688599.SH) totaled 27GW in the first half of this year, ranking second globally, and accumulated shipments of modules exceeded 150GW, with shipments of 210mm modules surpassing 75GW, the company said in its financial report for the period published on August 29. Deliveries of trackers and fixed tilt racks reached 3.3GW, and shipments of Trina Storage tripled those in the corresponding period last year. Trina Solar revenue derived from PV products, PV systems and smart energy in the six months to June 30 totaled $7.13 billion.

The independent new energy research agency TrendForce said worldwide 210mm module shipments had exceeded 150GW to the end of June. Trina Solar has taken the lead in 210mm module shipments and continues to lead the industry with the 210mm product technology platform and n-type TOPCon technology. In August Trina Solar announced it had begun mass producing Vertex N 700W+ series modules.

By the end of the year Trina Solar's n-type wafer capacity is forecast to reach 50GW, module capacity 95GW and cell production capacity 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology. Trina Solar has established an integrated layout in manufacturing plants outside China, with 6.5 GW wafer, cell and module capacity providing seamless delivery to meet growing international demand.

To deliver more convenience and value to customers, Trina Solar introduced its new-generation integrated PV and storage solution globally in May. Combining modules, trackers and energy storage, this solution provides integration, safety and reliability in end users' systems.

Trina Storage Elementa comes with the company's latest in-house battery technology and innovative design. More valuable and safer energy storage products are provided for project development, helping to achieve stable operation of electricity on the power generation side, grid side and user side.

Trina Solar has been accredited by international institutions for advanced technology, reliable products and sound financial performance. The company remains a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer in the BloombergNEF 3Q 2023 Global PV Market Outlook. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for the past seven years and has been given AAA ranking five times in a row in PV Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability report. RETC has recognized Trina as an Overall High Achiever four years in a row, and PVEL has ranked it Top Performer nine years in a row.

Since Trina Solar was founded in 1997 it has delivered PV modules and clean energy to more than 160 countries and regions. With its mission "Solar energy for all", Trina Solar is committed to work with others in creating a net-zero future.

