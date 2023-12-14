Trina Solar's shipments of 210mm modules surpass 100GW in three years

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100GW of Trina Solar's 210mm modules had been shipped by the end of November, leading the industry in terms of shipments, power output and module dimensions standardization. The 210mm module came onto the market in 2020.

Built on the advanced 210mm product technology platform, Trina Solar's golden size modules featuring high power, high efficiency, high reliability and high energy yield with lower LCOE and covering small, medium and large-formats, provide solutions for ground-mounted power stations, residential and commercial and industrial settings. They are thus an ideal option in settings such as such deserts, mountains, grasslands, water surfaces, mudflats and rooftops. By the third quarter of this year Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of modules had exceeded 170GW.

As a trailblazer in the industry for adopting 210mm modules, Trina Solar has always strongly advocated 210mm technology. When Trina Solar put the 210mm Vertex modules onto the market in February 2020 they paved the way for ultra-high power in the PV industry. The company also established the 600W+ PV Open Innovation Ecological Alliance and connected the entire chain of processes from crystal pulling, slicing and cells to modules with partners. Since 2021 Trina Solar has introduced the Vertex 670W and Vertex N 700W modules, leading the industry into the 600W+ and 700W+ era and exploiting to its fullest the potential of 210mm technology platform.

Trina Solar has also taken the initiative in standardizing the dimensions of 210mm modules. The company, with 5 other leading PV manufacturers, launched joint initiative on 700W+ modules on 12th December 2023. In July nine module manufacturers including Trina Solar agreed on standardizing the dimensions of rectangular silicon wafer modules to 2382mm x 1134mm, based on Trina Solar's 210R modules. Leading module manufacturers agreed on dimensions and mounting holes locations of 210mm wafer modules in 2021, with Trina Solar leading the way, resulting in the group standard.

210mm products have become a noteworthy trend in the global PV industry. The inclusive 210mm product technology platform, together with other technologies, will further improve efficiency and reduce LCOE. With a mission of "Solar Energy for All", Trina Solar is unwavering in using technological innovation to contribute to the net-zero future.

