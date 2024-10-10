Trina Storage further Recognized as a Tier 1 BESS Provider by SMM for Energy Storage Excellence

BRUSSELS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a global leading energy storage solution provider, has been recognized as a Tier 1 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) provider by SMM, further solidifying its position in the global energy storage market. SMM (Shanghai Metals Market) is a leading information provider in the global commodity market, known for its authoritative rankings and industry insights, particularly in the fields of metals and energy storage.

Award Ceremony for Tier 1 Ranking at Net Zero Europe 2024

Yi Peng, EU Solution Team Leader at Trina Storage Business Unit, accepted the award, stating: "This latest recognition from SMM reinforces our commitment to innovation and quality across our energy storage systems. It's encouraging to see our solutions being acknowledged by multiple industry institutions, further validating our position as a trusted partner in the energy transition."

The SMM Tier 1 ranking follows Trina Storage's recognition as a Tier 1 manufacturer by several organizations, including BloombergNEF earlier this year, further validating the company's leadership in the energy storage market. Throughout 2024, Trina Storage has launched notable products and partnerships, with its flagship Elementa 2 platform consistently setting industry standards for safety, reliability, scalability, and performance, aligning with global decarbonization efforts.

Trina Storage's vertically integrated approach—from battery Cell-to-AC side solution—ensures it delivers flexible and effective energy storage solutions tailored to the needs of utilities and large-scale energy users.

With multiple industry certifications under its belt, Trina Storage continues to play a pivotal role in driving the global shift towards clean energy, offering innovative solutions that help secure grid stability and support the transition to a sustainable energy future. Meanwhile, Trinasolar has also been named Tier 1 module maker with its industry-leading shipments of 210mm modules and its leadership in 700W+ era. TrinaTracker has been nominated as Tier 1 PV Tracker for its excellent performance in global shipment, clients feedbacks, R&D strengths, ESG, and financial indications. These awards further showcase Trinasolar's leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions for a net-zero future.

