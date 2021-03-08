trinamiX GmbH and VIAVI Solutions Join Forces To Bring Near-Infrared Spectroscopy into Smartphones

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- trinamiX GmbH (Ludwigshafen, Germany), a global leader in infrared sensing technologies, and Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV), a pioneer in light management solutions, today announced a joint development agreement (JDA) to build a Near-Infrared (NIR) spectrometer module for integration into consumer devices.

trinamiX has been pioneering the miniaturization of near-infrared (NIR) spectrometer modules for smartphones, while VIAVI is a leading innovator in the field of optical filters with a strong track record in the consumer electronics market. The companies will combine their expertise to lift today's smartphone capabilities to the next level.

The collaboration follows trinamiX's December 2020 announcement at Qualcomm's Snapdragon™ Tech Summit, that it plans to bring NIR spectroscopy into consumer devices. As part of this new functionality, future smartphones will enable consumers to quickly and easily scan their skin on a molecular level to receive near-instantaneous suggestions on optimal skincare products for use on that day.

Dr. Wilfried Hermes, Director IR Sensing, trinamiX GmbH, noted: "We are very excited about VIAVI joining us as a strong partner, whose state-of-the-art optical solutions have been constantly pushing the envelope on what is technically possible within mobile handsets and other consumer electronics. This is an important milestone towards creating a first-class ecosystem around an exciting technology that will enhance our smartphone experience in the near future."

Markus Bilger, Senior Director Product Line Management, VIAVI, said: "trinamiX has broken new ground by introducing plans to bring spectroscopy to everyone. We are incredibly proud to be working with trinamiX on the next game-changing innovation that will redefine our understanding of a smartphone."

More information is available at www.trinamixsensing.com/smartphone-spectroscopy and https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/osp/technology/consumer-spectroscopy.

About trinamiX

trinamiX GmbH develops and sells cutting-edge 3D vision and infrared sensing solutions for use in both consumer electronics devices and industrial designs. The company's products enable humans and machines to better capture data, with the goal of understanding the world around us. This results in improved decision-making as well as stronger security. trinamiX, based in Ludwigshafen, Germany was founded in 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE. The company employs 170 people worldwide. Further information can be found on www.trinamixsensing.com .

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

