VIAVI Receives Award from U.S. Department of Transportation to Advance Complementary Position, Navigation, and Timing (CPNT) for Critical Infrastructure

VIAVI assured PNT solutions will be integrated at NTIA-funded VALOR™ and ORCID Labs to test and demonstrate their ability to protect cellular networks

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has received an award from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through its Complementary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (CPNT) Action Plan Rapid Phase II. VIAVI will integrate and test its SecureTimeSM altGNSS GEO-L service and SecurePNT™ 6200 resilient timing solution at the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR™) and the Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) labs. VALOR and ORCID are funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF).

Incidents of GPS/GNSS signal interference such as jamming and spoofing have increased significantly in recent years, underlying the need for a resilient Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) ecosystem that can function in denied, degraded, and disrupted space operational environments (D3SOE). Complementary to GPS/GNSS, VIAVI's SecureTime GEO-L service and SecurePNT-6260 switch over to a completely GPS independent GEO-L satellite-based time service and a precision holdover clock in the event of jamming or spoofing with no interruption perceived by the critical infrastructure system.

The DOT CPNT Action Plan aims to test systems that augment or replace GPS/GNSS, providing accurate timing services to critical infrastructure ranging from data centers and financial systems to power grids and cellular networks. Data from the VALOR, ORCID, and field trials will be used to support widespread adoption of CPNT services to protect the nation's critical infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to support the DOT CPNT Action Plan and demonstrate an exciting new element of our assured PNT portfolio," said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Aerospace and Defense, VIAVI. "Integration and testing at the VALOR and ORCID labs demonstrate the technology's readiness in an operational critical infrastructure environment. We look forward to partnering with DOT and NTIA to improve resilience for critical infrastructure and providing vital data to support widespread CPNT adoption."

In addition to integration and testing at the VALOR and ORCID labs, the VIAVI GEO-L service and user equipment will be tested at an upcoming government field test event that provides live-sky jamming and spoofing of GPS/GNSS.

