Trinasolar announces efficiency of 26.58% for n-type TOPCon cells, setting the 28th world record

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar announced that its industrial larger-area 350.4 cm2 n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cells has achieved 26.58% efficiency, setting a new record for large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell. This has been certificated by the calibration center in the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) in Germany. This is the 28th time that Trinasolar has set and broken the world record in cell/module conversion efficiency or output power, further underscoring the company's strong innovation capabilities.

The record-breaking solar cell used the innovative rectangle wafer design that was first invented by Trinasolar. The substrate is n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime. By integrating with tunnel oxide passivating contact, advanced boron-doped emitter, advanced light trapping and very fine line printing technologies, the front side efficiency reaches 26.58% for this industrial size bifacial n-type i-TOPCon cell.

"We are pleased to announce the wonderful result achieved by our research team," said Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO at Trinasolar. "This achievement demonstrates the strong technical potential of TOPCon solar cells. Trinasolar will continue to invest on the R&D of TOPCon solar cells and modules, making TOPCon the most competitive technology while strengthening intellectual property protection and keeping advanced technologies firmly in our hands."

Last month, Trinasolar announced that its industrial larger-area 210 ×182 mm² n-type bifacial i-TOPCon cell has achieved an efficiency of 25.9%, breaking the 7-year-long world record created by Fraunhofer. It only took Trinasolar a month to increase the efficiency of TOPCon solar cell from 25.9% to 26.58%. This impressive achievement indicates enormous potential of TOPCon solar cell and further solidifies Trinasolar's leadership in the PV industry.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd