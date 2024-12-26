Trinasolar Collaborates with Energy China ZTPC and AMEA Power to Deploy Innovative Energy Storage Solution for the 300MWh Abydos Solar PV Project in Egypt

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with AMEA Power to supply its cutting-edge Elementa 2 platform (5MWh) for the 300MWh Abydos Battery Energy Storage Project in Aswan, Egypt. This landmark project is the largest solar PV initiative in Africa and the first to incorporate a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) in Egypt.

Project site, image source: PV-Tech

Developed by AMEA Power, the Abydos Solar PV Project is a transformative expansion of the existing 500MW Abydos Solar PV power plant, which is in operation, in Kom Ombo, Aswan Governorate. By pioneering the integration of a 300MWh BESS, the project underscores Egypt's commitment to sustainable energy innovation and resilience.

The inauguration ceremony for the 500MW Abydos Solar Power Plant, organized by AMEA Power, was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, and His Excellency Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy in Egypt, alongside Trinasolar executives.

As Trinasolar's first energy storage project in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Abydos represents a major milestone for the company and the region. Highlighting Trinasolar's commitment to the MEA market, Vincent Wu, Global Sales VP & MEA MU Head at Trinasolar, stated: "This groundbreaking project highlights Trinasolar's vital role in driving innovation, ensuring safety, and supporting the region's transition to a more sustainable and dependable energy future. We are proud to contribute to such a transformative endeavor, bringing clean energy to Egypt and setting a benchmark for utility-scale energy storage solutions in North Africa."

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, added: "AMEA Power is dedicated to advancing renewable energy projects that make a significant impact. The integration of Trinasolar's innovative Elementa 2 technology at the Abydos Solar PV Project represents a key step forward in Egypt's energy landscape and exemplifies the power of collaboration in achieving sustainability goals."

Energy china ZTPC, founded in 1958, belongs to Energy China Construction Group Co., LTD. After decades of development, has become a set of thermal power stations, nuclear power plants, clean energy projects, power plant maintenance and repair, power grid project construction as one of the general contracting and professional contracting enterprises. The 500MW Abydos Solar Power Plant has been commercially operated. Zhang Dan, Vice President Director, stated: "Abydos project is a milestone for Egypt as well as for ZTPC. We will fully dedicate ourselves to the project construction, contributing to the energy transition in the Egyptian region."

The deployed Elementa 2 platform (5MWh), featuring Trinasolar's in-house vertically integrated LFP cells, is an advanced grid-scale battery storage system built for efficiency, safety, and reliability. Key features include an innovative module design to enhance energy density and compatibility with multiple PCS systems, precise thermal management through smart liquid cooling technology, and comprehensive safety systems with advanced fire mitigation and suppression features. Engineered for adaptability, efficiency, and cost-effective maintenance, this platform optimizes performance while reducing overall project costs.

As the first utility-scale energy storage project in North Africa, Abydos marks a new era of energy innovation. By integrating renewable energy with advanced storage solutions, the project enhances grid stability, minimizes outages, and accelerates the region's shift toward a sustainable energy future.

Trinasolar remains at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution, delivering smart solar and energy storage solutions designed to empower a more sustainable future. With its Trina Storage portfolio, the company is setting new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and innovation, enabling transformative projects like Abydos to enhance energy resilience and support the global transition to renewable energy. Together with its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence, Trinasolar continues to power sustainability across the world.

