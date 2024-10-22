Trinasolar sets a world record for the 27th time, with n-type i-TOPCon cell achieving 25.9% efficiency

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Oct 22, 2024, 08:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar announced that its industrial larger-area 210 ×182 mm² n-type bifacial i-TOPCon cell has achieved an efficiency of 25.9%, setting a new record for large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell. This is confirmed by the famous 3rd party calibration center in the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) in Germany. It is the 27th time that Trinasolar has set and broken the world record in cell/module conversion efficiency or output power, further underlining the company's strong innovation capabilities and its leadership in the PV industry.

The record-breaking solar cell, using the innovative rectangle wafer design that Trinasolar first invented with the golden dimension of 210 ×182 mm². The substrate is an n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime. By integrating with tunnel oxide passivating contact, advanced boron-doped emitter, advanced light trapping and very fine line printing technologies, the front side efficiency reaches 25.9% for this industrial size bifacial n-type i-TOPCon cell.

"We are delighted to announce the wonderful achievement by our research team. It not only sets a new record for large-area TOPCon cells but also breaks the world record for n-type TOPCon cells created and maintained by Fraunhofer ISE since 2017", said Dr. Chen Yifeng, vice president at Trinasolar. "TOPCon is the dominating technology in PV industry, with its high level of industrialization, higher customer value and lower cost. Our accomplishment indicates the great potential of TOPCon technology in future."  

As an early mover of n-type technology, Trinasolar began the research and development of TOPCon in 2015 and leads the way in the industrial application of i-TOPCon technology. Trinasolar remains steadfast in developing TOPCon advanced technology and continues to upgrade new technologies, showcasing its resilience and technological leadership in the TOPCon field. The company holds more than 500 patents on TOPCon technology by July, ranking among the top in the TOPCon field.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Trina Solar and EGO sign a Power Purchase Agreement in Italy for a 69MW portfolio

Trina Solar and EGO sign a Power Purchase Agreement in Italy for a 69MW portfolio

Trina Solar's International Systems Business Unit ("Trina Solar ISBU"), the utility-scale solar and battery storage project development arm of Trina...

World Standards Day: Trinasolar leads in standardization and unites efforts to tackle climate challenges

"Standards for the Changing Climate" is the theme of the 55th World Standards Day, set for October 14, 2024. Trinasolar, with its long-standing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Green Technology

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics