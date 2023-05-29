TrinaTracker Signs 510MW Solar Tracker Deal for Uzbekistan Solar Projects

News provided by

TrinaTracker

29 May, 2023, 23:20 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a leading smart solar tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), recently signed an agreement with Dongfang Electric International Corporation ("DEC International") to provide 510MW solar trackers for solar projects in Uzbekistan. The contract signing ceremony was held on the first day of the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV Power Expo) held in Shanghai from May 24-26, 2023.

Continue Reading

According to the contract, TrinaTracker will supply Vanguard 1P solar trackers to the Jizzakh and Samarkand solar power plants in Uzbekistan. Once connected to the grid, the two projects will generate 1.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually, cutting an annual average of around 110,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Both are key projects in support of the government's agenda to transition to a green economy in the country. 

This is the second project TrinaTracker has landed as the exclusive supplier for solar plants in Uzbekistan in support of the country's solar power development target of 4GW by 2026 and 5GW by 2030. The country aims to develop high quality solar power plants in a bid to maximize the benefits of solar energy in the energy system. TrinaTracker previously provided 2618 sets of solar trackers for the 100 MW Nur Navoi Solar Project, the country's first solar power plant, which was inaugurated in August 2021. Meanwhile, TrinaTracker's selection once again as the sole tracker supplier reflects the excellent product performance of previous projects, as well as wider local market acceptance, building on the Company's strong foundation for further development in Uzbekistan.    

"Trina Solar has 25 years' experience in the solar industry and has consistently held the position of a top tier company. This gives confidence to project owners and developers from both product and branding perspectives," said Wang Ai, vice president of DEC International. "TrinaTracker has already had a successful experience in Uzbekistan, and their 'product+service' lifecycle solution has proven to be good, so we're confident the construction of the Jizzakh and Samarkand projects in collaboration with TrinaTracker will also be successful."

SOURCE TrinaTracker

Also from this source

TrinaTracker obtient un rapport d'évaluation technique indépendant pour SuperTrack

TrinaTracker obtains independent SuperTrack technical assessment report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.