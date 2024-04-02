TrinaTracker's Vanguard 1P powers 520MW plant in Brazil

SANTA LUZIA, Brazil, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a business unit of Trina Solar, proudly announces its contribution to the 520MW Santa Luzia Complex, one of the largest solar plants in Brazil. The plant, currently undergoing commissioning, is entirely equipped with Vanguard 1P trackers incorporating the SuperTrack Smart Tracking Algorithm.

The 520MW Santa Luzia Complex in Brazil. (Photo: TrinaTracker)

TrinaTracker began supplying the project, covering more than 1,700 hectares and consisting of nine components, last year. Once connected to the grid it will power about 123,000 local households, reducing CO 2 emissions by 380,000 tons. The project created nearly 1,000 local jobs during construction, and with its completion economic, environmental and social benefits will be delivered, promoting sustainable development in the region.

The Santa Luzia Complex, located in highly challenging terrain with semi-arid and irregular landforms, uses the Vanguard 1P tracker for its exceptional energy yield, reliability and cost-effectiveness. Featuring patented technologies in structure and drive systems, the tracker ensures safe operation in adverse weather conditions. Nowadays, TrinaTracker has secured orders exceeding 1GW for the Vanguard 1P from customers in Brazil

In addition, SuperTrack integrates the Smart Backtracking Algorithm with patented Mini-Shading Model technology, enabling real-time parameter optimization based on 3D topographic data. This boosts energy yield by at least 3% compared with that of traditional systems, maximizing power generation potential. The plant benefits significantly from this smart tracking system, ensuring efficient power generation in challenging terrains and improving overall station efficiency.

Marcus Fabrino, head of TrinaTracker Latin America, said: "We express our sincere gratitude to Rio Alto Group for placing its trust in Trina and for working with us on one of the largest photovoltaic projects in Brazil. This project strongly aligns with the country's commitment to clean energy and sustainable development."

Alvaro Garcia-Maltras, President of Trina Solar Latin America, said the Santa Luzia plant is a prime example of progress with renewable energy. It addresses the climate crisis, fosters economic growth and creates local job opportunities, he said. "This project underscores the importance of trust and partnership between Trina Solar and Rio Alto Group, showcasing how photovoltaic solutions drive us toward a greener, more sustainable future."

Trina Solar is committed to customer value, upgrading product offerings and advancing technology to provide high-value solutions globally.

SOURCE TrinaTracker