Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits Accelerates Non-Alcoholic Leadership Through Exclusive Partnership with Libby

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits today announced a strategic sales and marketing partnership with Libby Beverage Company, becoming the exclusive U.S. sales and distribution partner for Libby Non–Alcoholic Wines. The partnership builds on Trinchero's long-standing leadership in the non-alcohol space, including the consistently category-leading FRE brand.

Libby was founded by winemaker Grant Hemingway and beverage entrepreneur John Green to bring a modern, culturally relevant, quality–driven approach to non–alcoholic wine. The brand focuses on premium de–alcoholized sparkling Rosé and White blends (SRP $15.99), emphasizing balance, acidity, and drinkability rather than alcohol removal alone. In 2025, Libby emerged as a high-growth brand in the non-alcohol set and has continued to expand nationwide distribution since. "Partnering with Trinchero gives us the scale and expertise to take Libby to the national stage while continuing to elevate what consumers expect from non-alcoholic wine," said Grant Hemingway, CEO and Co–Founder of Libby. "Together, we see a real opportunity to help shape the next generation of the category."

"Libby is a strong addition to our non–alcoholic portfolio and aligns with our goal of bringing more consumers into the wine category, while also supporting our customers by helping them build more dynamic shelf sets with a broader range of high-quality non- and low-alcohol options," said Brie Wohld, Vice President, Marketing for Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits. The partnership further expands Trinchero's portfolio of more than 50 wine and spirits brands.

About Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits

A family-owned company for more than 75 years, Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed globally. Founded in 1948 – when Italian immigrants Mario and Mary Trinchero moved their young family from New York City and purchased the Sutter Home winery in St. Helena – Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits remains rooted in Napa Valley. From these humble beginnings Trinchero has grown to become one of the five largest US wineries through strategic partnerships and investments in technology and vineyards, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, value, sustainability and philanthropy. Today, the portfolio includes Sutter Home, Ménage à Trois, SEAGLASS Wine Company, Napa Cellars and Mumm Napa; luxury brands including Trinchero Napa Valley and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Bravium and Bieler Père et Fils; a growing portfolio of alcohol-removed wine including Fre and Luminara, import brands Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali, San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Avissi, Echo Bay, Celler Vall Llach and Terras Gauda; and spirits and specialty beverage brands Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

About Libby Beverage Company

Libby Beverage Company is a modern wine brand focused exclusively on premium non-alcoholic sparkling wines. Founded by winemaker Grant Hemingway and beverage entrepreneur John Green, Libby was created to bring craftsmanship, flavor, and cultural relevance to the evolving non-alcoholic wine category. Produced from premium California wine and carefully dealcoholized to preserve balance and acidity, Libby's Sparkling White and Sparkling Rosé are designed for today's moderation-minded consumers. Learn more at www.drinklibby.com

SOURCE Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits