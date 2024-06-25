TriNet Addresses the Evolving Needs of SMBs and Announces New Products and Partners Including Additional Solutions for Global Workforces and a Curated Marketplace

Updates Announced at the SHRM 2024 Annual Conference

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), announced a series of new product enhancements, capabilities and strategic partners designed to meet the needs of its customers in today's ever-evolving business environment. These announcements were made today in Chicago at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference and Expo 2024.

"SMBs rely on solutions that allow them to adapt and remain agile without sacrificing the time and energy they should be investing in growing their businesses," said TriNet Chief Product Officer, Lisa Reeves. "TriNet's product updates, which include additional integrated partners for managing a global workforce, on-the-go payroll through our mobile app, and access to a curated marketplace of business solutions, empower our customers to execute with convenience and speed while also assembling talent from around the world."

TriNet's announced marketplace and product enhancements include the following:

Marketplace: Through TriNet's thoughtfully curated network of solutions for SMBs, customers can confidently and conveniently find solutions to their ever-changing needs.

This update will provide:

A reputable network of solutions for confident decision-making, in a convenient online platform. Easily sort from a range of categories: HR, finance, talent acquisition, recruiting, global workforce, expense, security and more.





Preferred pricing on a number of solutions that translates into potential cost savings for its customers.





Prebuilt integrations that connect and sync data across select applications for greater security, accuracy and efficiency. Additionally, its customers can conveniently access single sign-on to select integrated apps.

Global Workforce: TriNet is partnering with leading global employment platforms Oyster (now live) and Multiplier (coming soon) to support the international growth of its customers. The collaboration will include prebuilt integrations allowing customers to visualize and track their full workforce, US and international, from TriNet's PEO platform and with global employment platform partners, provide the ability to:

Onboard and pay global workers quickly.





Navigate international employment-related rules and requirements.





Access local employee benefits to attract top talent.

Mobile app, payroll run approval: New mobile app feature will allow administrators to review and approve payroll runs while on the go. Administrators will be able to efficiently manage the time-sensitive nature of payroll processing with a few quick taps. This new app feature will be available on TriNet PEO.

Earned Wage Access: Delivered through an integration with digital banking app Clair, SMBs can now offer their employees early access to earned wages and other financial wellness services at no additional cost to the business or the employees. This offering can help businesses improve retention, increase productivity, and support their employees' financial well-being. Available now with payroll on TriNet's HR Platform.

TriNet's latest series of enhancements reinforces its ongoing commitment to the growth and success of SMBs – with innovation that is proactive and personalized to the unique needs of SMBs and their employees. Some enhancements announced are available now, while others will be rolled out during the second half of 2024.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

