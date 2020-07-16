TriNet Announces COVID-19 Health Carrier Administrative Fees Received to be Returned to Clients as Fee Credit

DUBLIN, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that any administrative fee rebates it receives from health carriers will be returned to its clients as a fee credit.



"COVID-19 has significantly impacted customer health utilization patterns and this has resulted in health cost savings for some of our carriers," said Ed Griese, SVP of Insurance Services at TriNet. "Specifically, some of our health carriers are offering us rebates for certain administrative fees paid. We are committed to helping alleviate any business stress our valued clients may be experiencing and will be returning administrative fee rebates received from our carriers to our clients."



The Company anticipates receiving rebates on certain administrative fees in July from Florida Blue and United Healthcare which will be returned, in August, to clients participating in those health carriers' plans.



"While the rebates from our carrier partners represent a nominal amount, we believe everything helps during these uncertain times," Griese added.



TriNet is scheduled to report its second quarter financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT

(5:00 p.m. ET) on July 27. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of its website at: investor.trinet.com .



