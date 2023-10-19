TriNet Announces Donation to NAACP Supporting Black Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

TriNet Group, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that NAACP Empowerment Programs, a nonprofit division within the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization, is the latest recipient of a TriNet Foundation donation by way of the NAACP Powershift Grants from Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day event.

Launched in 2021, the TriNet Foundation is a donor-advised fund of TriNet and a key component of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. NAACP Empowerment Programs focus on empowering communities of color, with special attention to a number of areas that help Black entrepreneurs, including advocating for economic policies to assist Black entrepreneurs and workers.

"We are proud to support the work that NAACP is doing to help empower emerging and established Black entrepreneurs and communities of color," said Samantha Wellington, TriNet's Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. "This partnership aligns with TriNet Foundation's philanthropic vision of improving humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving efforts to organizations that are dedicated to fostering positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism."

"The NAACP is thrilled to partner with TriNet for Black Entrepreneurs Day, aiming to broaden opportunities for Black entrepreneurs nationwide. Through our grants, we are providing the support and resources necessary to enable Black enterprises to not only thrive but also drive positive change in their respective sectors," said Yumeka Rushing, NAACP Chief Strategy Officer. "This partnership underscores the importance of supporting Black communities through investment as we shape a brighter future for all. The NAACP remains committed to fostering economic growth and sustainability for Black communities. This is what advocacy in action looks like."

TriNet is also a partner in the upcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day, the award-winning celebration of Black business aiming to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, curated by Daymond John. Returning for its fourth year the event will take place at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem where Wellington will speak with Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and Co-Star of ABC's Shark Tank, about TriNet's commitment to SMBs, its programs that support entrepreneurial experiences, and the ways in which it is spotlighting diverse communities. Portions of TriNet's grant to the NAACP will fund multiple NAACP Powershift Grants intended to support Black entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking financial support to build their business. The event will stream for free across the Black Entrepreneurs Day Website, YouTube, Facebook, and more on Wednesday, November 1 at 7pm ET.

For more information about TriNet's Corporate Social Responsibility Program and the TriNet Foundation, visit the TriNet Foundation webpage.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About NAACP
The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for the civil rights due to Black America. Their legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and Congress, their network of members across the country works to secure the social and political power that will end race-based discrimination. That work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. They are committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities. For more information, please visit www.naacp.org.

Investors:                      

Media:

Alex Bauer 

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet 

TriNet

[email protected] 

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

