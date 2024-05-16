TriNet Announces Five Days of Virtual Events for National PEO Week May 20-24





Next week is National PEO Week, and TriNet is hosting a series of discussions and interviews with thought leaders and business experts who understand the unique challenges of running a small or medium-size business. The sessions will feature thought leadership and education on topics such as the advantages of partnering with a PEO, how to access comprehensive HR support, enhanced employee benefits and retention, and more. Among the speakers will be Casey Clark, President and CEO of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO).