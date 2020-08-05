TriNet Announces Resignation of Kenneth Goldman From Its Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Mr. Kenneth Goldman has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

In commenting on his resignation, Mr. Goldman said, "I am extremely proud of what TriNet has accomplished over the last 11 years and am confident of its continued success. With the recent addition of two highly respected industry experts as Board members, and recent strong performance in a very challenging environment, I feel that now is the right time to transition off the Board as I increase my focus on other professional demands and new opportunities."

TriNet's Chairman of the Board, Mr. David Hodgson, said, "I would like to extend my appreciation to Ken for his valuable contributions and service to TriNet since 2009, which included helping prepare the Company for its IPO and serving as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee for many years. I wish him all the best in the future."

