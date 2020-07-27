TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and the Acquisition of Little Bird HR
1% Growth in GAAP Total Revenues and 45% Growth in Net Service Revenues for the Second Quarter 2020
174% Growth in GAAP Net Income and 172% Growth in Adjusted Net Income for the Second Quarter 2020
Acquires Little Bird HR, a Private PEO Based in the Greater New York Area & East Coast Regions
Jul 27, 2020, 16:20 ET
DUBLIN, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The second quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
Second quarter highlights include:
- Total revenues increased 1% to $0.9 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 45% to $335 million, as compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $126 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to net income of $46 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $136 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $50 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $199 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 59%.
- Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 2% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 314,000.
- Total WSEs decreased 3% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 313,000.
Acquisition of Little Bird HR:
- TriNet acquired Little Bird HR, a privately held PEO specializing in benefits and human resource solutions for the educational institution industry in the Greater New York area & East Coast regions.
"During the second quarter, we successfully executed our strategy while navigating the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on our customers," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our financial performance reflects the strength of our business model, strategy, execution, and, most importantly, the resilience of our customers. I am also pleased to announce the acquisition of Little Bird HR. This acquisition reflects our ability to identify attractive verticals and industries where our value proposition is particularly well-suited."
"I am very proud of the entire TriNet organization for their dedication, hard work and perseverance in helping our customers navigate through these unprecedented times," Goldfield continued. "I am equally proud of the many resilient customers we serve every day. As we partner with them in addressing the challenges ahead, we are committed to leveraging all of our resources to enable them to pursue their business goals and secure their future success."
TriNet's total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased 1% from the second quarter of 2019 to $0.9 billion, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the second quarter of 2020 increased 45% from the second quarter 2019, to $335 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $827 million, less insurance costs of $613 million. Professional service revenues for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 5%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased 106%, each as compared to the second quarter of 2019.
At June 30, 2020, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $637 million and total debt of $614 million.
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the first half of 2020 with the SEC and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, July 27, 2020.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
About TriNet
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Contacts:
Investors:
Media:
Alex Bauer
Renee Brotherton
TriNet
TriNet
(510) 875-7201
(408) 646-5103
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions, except per share and WSE data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Income Statement Data:
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
948
|
$
|
935
|
1
|
%
|
$
|
1,996
|
$
|
1,869
|
7
|
%
|
Operating income
|
173
|
55
|
215
|
293
|
137
|
114
|
Net income
|
126
|
46
|
174
|
217
|
109
|
99
|
Diluted net income per share of common stock
|
1.87
|
0.64
|
192
|
3.13
|
1.53
|
105
|
Non-GAAP measures (1):
|
Net Service Revenues
|
335
|
231
|
45
|
618
|
482
|
28
|
Net Insurance Service Revenues
|
214
|
104
|
106
|
341
|
219
|
56
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
199
|
85
|
134
|
344
|
193
|
78
|
Adjusted Net income
|
136
|
50
|
172
|
235
|
120
|
96
|
Operating Metrics:
|
Average WSEs
|
313,701
|
318,874
|
(2)
|
%
|
325,024
|
315,817
|
3
|
%
|
Total WSEs at period end
|
313,104
|
323,957
|
(3)
|
313,104
|
323,957
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
|
(in millions)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
%
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Working capital
|
364
|
228
|
60
|
%
|
Total assets
|
2,802
|
2,748
|
2
|
Debt
|
614
|
391
|
57
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
616
|
475
|
30
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Cash Flow Data:
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(130)
|
$
|
(162)
|
(20)
|
%
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(121)
|
(25)
|
384
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
122
|
(77)
|
(258)
|
Non-GAAP measures (1):
|
Corporate operating cash flows
|
315
|
107
|
194
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Professional service revenues
|
$
|
121
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
277
|
$
|
263
|
Insurance service revenues
|
827
|
808
|
1,719
|
1,606
|
Total revenues
|
948
|
935
|
1,996
|
1,869
|
Insurance costs
|
613
|
704
|
1,378
|
1,387
|
Cost of providing services
|
60
|
63
|
124
|
127
|
Sales and marketing
|
45
|
52
|
91
|
98
|
General and administrative
|
35
|
36
|
68
|
72
|
Systems development and programming
|
9
|
13
|
18
|
25
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
13
|
12
|
24
|
23
|
Total costs and operating expenses
|
775
|
880
|
1,703
|
1,732
|
Operating income
|
173
|
55
|
293
|
137
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense, bank fees and other
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(8)
|
(11)
|
Interest income
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
13
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
171
|
56
|
292
|
139
|
Income taxes
|
45
|
10
|
75
|
30
|
Net income
|
$
|
126
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
217
|
$
|
109
|
Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
129
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
110
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
3.16
|
$
|
1.56
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.87
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
3.13
|
$
|
1.53
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Basic
|
67
|
70
|
69
|
70
|
Diluted
|
68
|
71
|
70
|
71
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
|
(In millions)
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
637
|
$
|
213
|
Investments
|
76
|
68
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
|
735
|
1,180
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
5
|
9
|
Unbilled revenue, net
|
352
|
285
|
Prepaid expenses, net
|
50
|
52
|
Other current assets
|
80
|
64
|
Total current assets
|
1,935
|
1,871
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
|
204
|
212
|
Investments, noncurrent
|
128
|
125
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
82
|
85
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
46
|
55
|
Goodwill
|
289
|
289
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
13
|
15
|
Other assets
|
105
|
96
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,802
|
$
|
2,748
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
$
|
101
|
$
|
31
|
Revolving credit agreement borrowings
|
234
|
—
|
Long-term debt
|
22
|
22
|
Client deposits and other client liabilities
|
146
|
44
|
Accrued wages
|
411
|
391
|
Accrued health insurance costs, net
|
145
|
167
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
|
62
|
61
|
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
|
426
|
901
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
13
|
17
|
Insurance premiums and other payables
|
11
|
9
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,571
|
1,643
|
Long-term debt, noncurrent
|
358
|
369
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
|
141
|
144
|
Deferred taxes
|
63
|
61
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
43
|
48
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
10
|
8
|
Total liabilities
|
2,186
|
2,273
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|
719
|
694
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(108)
|
(219)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
5
|
—
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
616
|
475
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,802
|
$
|
2,748
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
217
|
109
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
32
|
27
|
Amortization of ROU
|
8
|
10
|
Accretion of discount rate on lease liabilities
|
1
|
—
|
Stock based compensation
|
20
|
20
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
4
|
3
|
Unbilled revenue, net
|
(67)
|
(36)
|
Prepaid expenses, net
|
2
|
(18)
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
69
|
(11)
|
Client deposits and other client liabilities
|
102
|
10
|
Accrued wages
|
20
|
25
|
Accrued health insurance costs, net
|
(22)
|
9
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
|
(2)
|
(13)
|
Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings
|
(475)
|
(256)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(10)
|
(9)
|
Other assets
|
(32)
|
(30)
|
Other liabilities
|
3
|
(2)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(130)
|
(162)
|
Investing activities
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(222)
|
(65)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
|
119
|
65
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(18)
|
(25)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(121)
|
(25)
|
Financing activities
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(100)
|
(62)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
5
|
6
|
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
|
(6)
|
(10)
|
Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings
|
234
|
—
|
Repayment of debt
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
122
|
(77)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted
|
(129)
|
(264)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
|
Beginning of period
|
1,456
|
1,349
|
End of period
|
1,327
|
1,085
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|
Interest paid
|
7
|
9
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
6
|
33
|
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities
|
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
|
2
|
8
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Non-GAAP Measure
|
Definition
|
How We Use The Measure
|
Net Service Revenues
|
• Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs.
|
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues
• Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the
|
Net Insurance Service Revenues
|
• Insurance revenues less insurance costs.
|
• Is a component of Net Service Revenues.
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis.
• We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Margin (NIM), which is
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
|
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive
•We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
|
• Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how
|
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
|
• Net cash (used in) provided by operating
|
• Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, which excludes the income tax impact
|
(2)
|
Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
948
|
$
|
935
|
$
|
1,996
|
$
|
1,869
|
Less: Insurance costs
|
613
|
704
|
1,378
|
1,387
|
Net Service Revenues
|
$
|
335
|
$
|
231
|
$
|
618
|
$
|
482
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Insurance service revenues
|
$
|
827
|
$
|
808
|
$
|
1,719
|
$
|
1,606
|
Less: Insurance costs
|
613
|
704
|
1,378
|
1,387
|
Net Insurance Service Revenues
|
$
|
214
|
$
|
104
|
$
|
341
|
$
|
219
|
Net Insurance Service Revenue Margin
|
26
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
126
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
217
|
$
|
109
|
Provision for income taxes
|
45
|
10
|
75
|
30
|
Stock based compensation
|
11
|
11
|
20
|
20
|
Interest expense and bank fees
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
11
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
13
|
12
|
24
|
23
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
85
|
$
|
344
|
$
|
193
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
59
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
56
|
%
|
40
|
%
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
126
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
217
|
$
|
109
|
Effective income tax rate adjustment
|
1
|
(5)
|
1
|
(6)
|
Stock based compensation
|
11
|
11
|
20
|
20
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
136
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
235
|
$
|
120
|
GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
|
68
|
71
|
69
|
71
|
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
|
$
|
2.03
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
3.39
|
$
|
1.68
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(130)
|
$
|
(162)
|
Change in WSE related other current assets
|
74
|
52
|
Change in WSE related liabilities
|
371
|
217
|
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
|
$
|
315
|
$
|
107
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.