TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results & Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Guidance

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

"After our strong third quarter financial performance, we are now tracking towards the high end of our full-year earnings guidance range," said Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO. "We launched our go-to-market initiatives and have nearly completed the most aggressive portion of our repricing, setting us up for an improving growth trajectory in coming quarters."

Simonds continued, "The broader SMB business environment remains challenged, and we remain focused on supporting our customers. Despite the challenging conditions, we recorded our highest ever customer net promoter score, and customer retention remains above our historical average."

Third quarter highlights include:

Total revenues were $1.2 billion, down 2% to the same period last year.





Professional service revenues decreased 8% to $169 million compared to the same period last year.





Net income was $34 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the same period last year.





Adjusted Net Income was $55 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $59 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the same period last year.





Adjusted EBITDA was $100 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.2%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.8%, in the same period last year.





Average WSEs decreased 6% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 335,000.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

In addition to announcing our third quarter 2025 results, we are reiterating our full-year 2025 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.







Full Year 2025 (dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Low

High Total Revenues



$4,950

$5,140 Professional Service Revenues



$700

$730 Insurance Cost Ratio



92 %

90 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



7 %

9 % Diluted net income per share of common stock



$1.90

$3.40 Adjusted Net Income per share – diluted



$3.25

$4.75













Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at https://www.trinet.com today, October 29, 2025. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the full-year 2025 and the underlying assumptions; TriNet's ability to achieve improvements in its results in 2026; the timing of TriNet's growth initiatives, TriNet's ability to drive new sales and maintain disciplined pricing and TriNet's ability to further benefit its customers with its product investments and service delivery model. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by WSEs; our ability to mitigate the unique business risks we face as a co-employer; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our inability to realize or sustain the expected benefits from our business realignment initiatives; loss of clients for reasons beyond our control and the short-term contracts we typically use with our clients; the impact of regional or industry-specific economic and health factors on our operations; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems and centers we rely upon; the impact of discontinuing our discretionary credits on our business and client loyalty and retention; changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our services and technology to satisfy client and regulatory expectations; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational effectiveness and resiliency; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks, breaches, disclosures and other data-related incidents; our ability to comply with evolving data privacy, AI and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to keep pace with changes in technology or provide timely enhancements to our solutions and support; risks associated with our international operations; our ability to operate a business subject to numerous complex laws; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and other traditional employee benefits at the federal, state, and local levels; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees and for our benefits plans to satisfy all requirements under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; the impact of new and changing laws regarding remote work; our ability to comply with the licensing requirements that govern our solutions; the failure of third-party service providers performing their functions; the failure to comply with anti-corruption laws and regulations, economic and trade sanctions, and similar laws; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operations and stock price due to factors outside of our control; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our indebtedness and meet our debt obligations; the need for additional capital or to restructure our existing debt; the continuation of our stock repurchase program; the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock by Atairos and other large stockholders; and the anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents and under Delaware law. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at https://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,232

$ 1,252

(2) %

$ 3,762

$ 3,776

— % Income before tax 50

58

(14)



216

263

(18)

Net income 34

45

(24)



156

196

(20)

Diluted net income per share of common stock 0.70

0.89

(21)



3.19

3.87

(18)

Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Adjusted EBITDA 100

109

(8)



368

425

(13)

Adjusted Net income 55

59

(7)



209

247

(15)

Free Cash Flow













191

154

24

Operating Metrics:

























Insurance Cost Ratio 90 %

90 %

— %

90 %

88 %

2

Average WSEs 335,235

355,948

(6)



337,330

351,856

(4) % Total WSEs 331,973

356,137

(7)



331,973

356,137

(7)







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

(in millions) September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 321

$ 360

(11) % Working capital 249

199

25

Total assets 3,425

4,119

(17)

Debt 895

983

(9)

Total stockholders' equity 110

69

59





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 242

$ 214

13 % Net cash used in investing activities (27)

(25)

8

Net cash used in financing activities (560)

(707)

(21)



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September

30, (in millions except per share data) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Professional service revenues $ 169 $ 184

$ 550 $ 584 Insurance service revenues 1,046 1,053

3,159 3,143 Interest income 17 15

53 49 Total revenues 1,232 1,252

3,762 3,776 Insurance costs 943 949

2,832 2,772 Cost of providing services 73 74

215 228 Sales and marketing 68 74

203 218 General and administrative 51 46

149 140 Systems development and programming 18 17

55 52 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 16 19

50 56 Interest expense, bank fees and other 13 15

42 47 Total costs and operating expenses 1,182 1,194

3,546 3,513 Income before tax 50 58

216 263 Income taxes 16 13

60 67 Net income $ 34 $ 45

$ 156 $ 196 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes — 7

3 4 Comprehensive income $ 34 $ 52

$ 159 $ 200 Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.90

$ 3.20 $ 3.91 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.89

$ 3.19 $ 3.87 Weighted average shares:









Basic 48 50

49 50 Diluted 48 50

49 51

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data)

2025

2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 321

$ 360 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,108

1,413 Accounts receivable, net

10

32 Payroll funds receivable

476

349 Prepaid expenses, net

53

64 Other payroll assets

481

916 Other current assets

49

46 Total current assets

2,498

3,180 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

125

145 Property and equipment, net

11

10 Operating lease right-of-use asset

37

24 Goodwill

461

461 Software and other intangible assets, net

151

156 Other assets

142

143 Total assets

$ 3,425

$ 4,119 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 89

$ 89 Revolving credit agreement borrowings

—

75 Client deposits and other client liabilities

43

76 Accrued wages

549

580 Accrued health insurance costs, net

197

189 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

45

44 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,308

1,906 Operating lease liabilities

10

13 Insurance premiums and other payables

8

9 Total current liabilities

2,249

2,981 Long-term debt, noncurrent

895

908 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

110

110 Deferred taxes

9

11 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

38

26 Other non-current liabilities

14

14 Total liabilities

3,315

4,050 Total stockholders' equity

110

69 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 3,425

$ 4,119

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 Operating activities



Net income $ 156 $ 196 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 50 56 Amortization of deferred costs 36 32 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment 5 4 Deferred income taxes (3) 3 Stock based compensation 48 53 Other 4 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 1 (5) Prepaid expenses, net 14 (12) Other assets (30) (42) Other payroll assets — 3 Accounts payable and other liabilities — (10) Client deposits and other client liabilities (1) (9) Accrued wages (15) (23) Accrued health insurance costs, net — (2) Accrued workers' compensation costs, net — (14) Payroll taxes liabilities and other payroll withholdings (12) (8) Operating lease liabilities (11) (11) Net cash provided by operating activities 242 214 Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (59) (161) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 82 196 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (51) (60) Proceeds from sale of business 1 — Net cash used in investing activities (27) (25) Financing activities



Change in WSE and TriNet Trust related assets and liabilities, net (303) (490) Repurchase of common stock (122) (155) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 6 6 Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (12) (18) Repayment of revolving credit agreement borrowings (90) (25) Dividends paid (39) (25) Net cash used in financing activities (560) (707) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (345) (518) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,691 1,466 End of period $ 1,346 $ 948





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 51 $ 55 Income taxes paid, net $ 27 $ 67 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Cash dividend declared, but not yet paid $ 13 $ 12 Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 3 $ 2 Receivable from sale of business $ 6 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and - restructuring costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include restructuring costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to the prior period and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense, - restructuring costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1)

of these pre-tax adjustments.) • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Free Cash Flow • Net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures • Provides information on the strength of our liquidity and available cash. • Provides management with a measure to assist in making planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. • We also sometimes refer to Free Cash Flow Conversion ratio, which is the ratio of free cash flow to Adjusted EBITDA.





(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.0% and 25.6% for the second quarters and full years of 2025 and 2024, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income $ 34 $ 45

$ 156 $ 196 Provision for income taxes 16 13

60 67 Stock based compensation 17 15

48 53 Interest expense, bank fees and other 13 15

42 47 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 16 19

50 56 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 2 2

7 6 Restructuring costs 2 —

5 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 100 $ 109

$ 368 $ 425 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.2 % 8.8 %

9.8 % 11.3 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income $ 34 $ 45

$ 156 $ 196 Effective income tax rate adjustment 4 (2)

6 — Stock based compensation 17 15

48 53 Amortization of intangible assets 2 5

7 14 Non-cash interest expense 1 1

2 2 Restructuring costs 2 —

5 — Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (5) (5)

(15) (18) Adjusted Net Income $ 55 $ 59

$ 209 $ 247 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 48 50

49 51 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.17

$ 4.27 $ 4.88

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 242 $ 214 Acquisitions of property and equipment and projects in process (51) (60) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 191 $ 154 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 368 $ 425 Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio (a)/(b) 52 % 36 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the full-year 2025 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



FY 2024

Year 2025 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High Net income $173

(46) % (3) % Effective income tax rate adjustment (5)

(83) (105) Stock based compensation 65

11 11 Amortization of intangible assets 19

(49) (49) Non-cash interest expense 3

(100) (100) Restructuring costs 49

(80) (80) Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (35)

(32) (32) Adjusted Net Income $269

(40) % (12) % GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 50





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $5.32

$3.25 $4.75

