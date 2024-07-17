DUBLIN, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Shea Treadway will be joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective July 29. He will have responsibility for new client sales and existing client relationship management and report directly to TriNet President and CEO Mike Simonds.

TriNet Appoints Shea Treadway as Chief Revenue Officer

"Shea is a terrific addition to our executive leadership team," said Simonds. "He brings more than 20 years of experience in the SMB employee benefits market with success in managing multi-channel and tech-enabled sales and client management organizations at scale." He added, "Shea has a proven track record of developing leaders and consistently delivering strong results, and on behalf of the company, we are thrilled to welcome him to the TriNet team."

Treadway most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Distribution for Principal Financial Group where he led a team of over 2,000 sales consultants, account managers, and affiliated distribution team members responsible for more than 100,000 SMB customers. He has also held senior leadership roles in both direct and brokerage distribution of voluntary benefits and served as Colonial Life's Senior Vice President of Field and Market Development. Before that Treadway successfully created and grew a dedicated employee benefit SMB segment at Unum, transforming the business through proprietary technology and human capital management partnerships.

"TriNet is highly regarded for delivering outstanding HR solutions to small and medium-size businesses and I look forward to working with the team to build on our strengths and explore new opportunities to accelerate growth," said Treadway. "Together, we will continue to deliver tremendous value to our SMB customers and all of our stakeholders."

Treadway serves on the board of IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.