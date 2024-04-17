TriNet Celebrates National Small Business Week with Five Days of Virtual Events for Entrepreneurs and SMBs

April 29 through May 3 sessions focused on AI, hiring and retention, compliance, finance, company culture, and more!

TriNet celebrates National Small Business Week with five days of free virtual events for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

WHAT: TriNet's third-annual Small Business Week Summit focused on celebrating and supporting small businesses

TriNet's National Small Business Week Summit will feature daily sessions on the hottest topics in business, led by thought leaders and industry experts. Sessions are tailored to meet the unique challenges of America's small businesses and will cover strategies for growing their business, such as AI, recruitment in a virtual world, employee retention, finance, compliance, and company culture. The virtual event will run during National Small Business Week (NSBW), the country's week-long celebration of the vital role that entrepreneurs and small businesses play in driving the U.S. economy.

Highlights of the event include: • Themed thought leadership with daily thought-provoking sessions led by industry experts. • Engaging discussions and networking with a diverse community of entrepreneurs, HR experts and business leaders. • Focus on the unique business landscape faced by small and medium-size businesses in 2024 and beyond. • Flexibility for attendees to curate their experience with sessions that align best with their business objectives and time constraints.

Additionally, during National Small Business Week, TriNet will be sponsoring the U.S. Small Business Administration Virtual Summit, co-hosted by SCORE, and will also be moderating a panel for the Bipartisan Policy Center as part of their NSBW activities.



WHO: TriNet executives, industry experts, small business leaders, and successful entrepreneurs



WHEN: The TriNet NSBW Summit is April 29 through May 3, 2024, 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET each day. The U.S. SBA Virtual Summit is April 30 and May 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.



WHERE: Free registration and full schedule for TriNet's NSBW Summit available on the TriNet website or here.

