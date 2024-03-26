TriNet to Celebrate Ten Years as Public Company with Ringing of Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 27

TriNet

26 Mar, 2024, 16:05 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

TriNet will be back on the platform tomorrow at the NYSE to ring the closing bell, in honor of our first 10 years as a publicly traded company.
WHAT:







Closing Bell Ceremony and Tenth Anniversary Celebration
TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 27.
The bell ringing celebrates 10-years of TriNet being a publicly listed company on the exchange. 










WHO:







Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO and members of the TriNet executive team, board members, and TriNet customers










WHEN:







Wednesday, March 27, 2024










WHERE:







New York Stock Exchange
11 Wall St. Court, New York, NY

LIVE Closing Bell Ceremony Broadcast on NYSE TV Live from 3:30-4:00PM ET

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on  Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.                                  

Investors:
Alex Bauer 
TriNet
[email protected]



















Media:
Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross
TriNet
[email protected] 
[email protected]

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet