TriNet Launches 2nd Annual TriNet PeopleForce, A Virtual and In-Person Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that registration is open for TriNet PeopleForce 2021, the company's second annual award-winning conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). The four-day conference will kick off on September 13 with a solid roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

"TriNet PeopleForce launched in 2020 during the height of the global pandemic, when businesses faced dire struggles, a future marked by uncertainty, and record low morale. The resounding feedback from last year's attendees was that this conference provided them with concrete strategies, tools and insights to help them face the future, deal with the current set of realities, and excel their businesses," said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. "This year we are building on that foundation to offer SMB attendees strategies for future-proofing their businesses with continued resilience and determination as they advance to the next level."

Especially for SMBs, TriNet PeopleForce 2021 will provide attendees four half-days of incredible sessions and opportunities to help them reimagine, rebuild and move forward, including:

SMB agility

Calculated risk-taking

The future of work

Business resiliency

The state of the economy for SMBs

Diversity, equity and inclusion

One-on-one support from noteworthy thought leaders

Networking opportunities

Early bird registration is open now through June 30 for SMB virtual conference attendees. To register, click here: https://peopleforce.trinet.com/?RefId=PR-1

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2020 visit: https://www.trinet.com/peopleforce-event

