TriNet Ranked #1 in Newsweek's Excellence 1000 Index 2024

TriNet first among 1000 US companies recognized for exceeding best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings.

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), has earned the top spot among the 1,000 companies rated in the Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index 2024. The inaugural ranking recognizes businesses across 25 industries that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings.

Newsweek Excellence 1000 2024

"Achieving the highest ranking is an incredible honor and reflects TriNet's dedication to making a positive impact for small and medium-size businesses, the backbone of the U.S. economy," said TriNet President and CEO, Mike Simonds. "I want to acknowledge and thank our incredible TriNet colleagues for their unwavering commitment to our valued customers and each other. Receiving this recognition from Newsweek underscores our relentless focus on social responsibility, ethical standards, and corporate excellence to empower the success of our valued SMB customers."

"Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run in terms of safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal: to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms that are living up to the highest standards."

Newsweek partnered with Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, to analyze over half a million data points and develop a proprietary scoring system to measure financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments, and social responsibility to build the first Excellence 1000 Index. Companies were evaluated based on several criteria including:

Employee Rating : How employees perceive their employer.

: How employees perceive their employer. Customer Rating : How customers view its products, services, and ethics.

: How customers view its products, services, and ethics. ESG Risk Rating & Ethical Impact : An analysis of the company's environmental, social, and governance risks, combined with its ethical footprint.

: An analysis of the company's environmental, social, and governance risks, combined with its ethical footprint. ISO Standards Adherence : Compliance with international quality and safety standards.

: Compliance with international quality and safety standards. R&D Spending : Investment in innovation and the future.

: Investment in innovation and the future. Global Compact Status : Alignment with the UN's principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

: Alignment with the UN's principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. BBB Rating & Accreditation (for small companies ): Recognizing smaller entities that meet the Better Business Bureau's standards.

): Recognizing smaller entities that meet the Better Business Bureau's standards. Number of Customer Complaints: A transparent look at customer grievances, shedding light on a corporation's commitment to rectification and improvement.

TriNet received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in Newsweek's Excellence 1000 Index. This recognition comes as TriNet was also recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek.

To learn more about TriNet's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, visit www.trinet.com/about-us/esg.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider, and the research team behind the Excellence 1000 Index.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.