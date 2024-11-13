TriNet Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its 2024 TriNet Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details TriNet's efforts over the past year focusing on environmental sustainability, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, and maintaining its high standards of corporate governance.

"At TriNet, trust is the cornerstone of our business, trust that is built every day through my colleagues' integrity, reliability and genuine care for others," said TriNet President and CEO Mike Simonds. "Our fourth annual ESG report highlights our efforts to make a positive and lasting impact on the world around us and demonstrate our commitment to do what is right."

TriNet's release of its fourth annual ESG report provides additional transparency to its stakeholders, as well as details on its sustainability efforts, social responsibility and robust corporate governance framework. Through the information disclosed in the report, TriNet underscores its core values—Lead with the Customer, Stand Together, Act with Integrity, Make an Impact, Be Incredible—which remain the foundation of the company's culture.

"Our ESG program fosters an environment where colleagues can grow both personally and professionally," said Sidney Majalya, TriNet's Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. "I am proud of how we've empowered our colleagues and focused on telling the story of a company dedicated to building upon our foundation of trust. This foundation will guide our future ESG efforts, ensuring we continue to create meaningful, lasting impacts for our clients and communities."

Read TriNet's 2024 ESG report and learn more at our site dedicated to highlighting TriNet's ESG program initiatives and progress: https://www.trinet.com/about-us/esg.

This year's report emphasizes efforts TriNet has made toward continuing to earn the trust of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Highlights of TriNet's 2024 ESG report include:

Updating Environmental Sustainability Policy: TriNet's policy details its promise to practice responsible corporate citizenship, engage in sustainable activities and promote stakeholder awareness.

Listening and Learning: TriNet is meeting its customers where they are through intentional and focused efforts. For example, TriNet continued its customer experience councils (CECs), which provide a direct way to engage with customers and listen to their feedback to be better equipped to continuously adapt our capabilities to meet or exceed expectations. TriNet also launched Global Workforce Solutions, a new initiative by TriNet to support SMBs, providing its clients with solutions to expand their global footprints. TriNet aims to empower its customers by providing comprehensive offerings such as payroll, benefits administration, payroll tax compliance and HR support for businesses operating in multiple countries.

Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index: TriNet began its participation in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality in 2022. TriNet participated a second time in the 2023-2024 review period, proudly receiving a 95 rating out of 100, growing from its previous score of 75.

Paper Reduction Efforts: TriNet continues to educate customers and their employees on the benefits of electronically delivered year-end tax documents and paychecks. By choosing paperless solutions, its customers, their employees and the environment all benefit.

Corporate Social Responsibility: TriNet's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program provides an opportunity to support nonprofits with a mission to foster positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism. This is part of an ongoing effort to make a positive impact through the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund and a key component of its CSR program.

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility: In 2024, TriNet announced the expansion of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program to encompass a broader focus on accessibility. By integrating accessibility into DEI efforts, TriNet aims to ensure that colleagues, regardless of their abilities, have equal opportunities for success. The enhanced strategy is represented by the acronym inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA).

Improving Guardrails: TriNet created or updated its policies concerning its business practices. This includes creating a new policy, the Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions Policy, Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption policy, and updating its Human Rights and Labor Standards policy, Vendor Code of Conduct and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

Focusing on Our People: TriNet built upon its employee value proposition (EVP), a people-centric approach that lies at the heart of its strategy to attract, engage and retain top talent. Its EVP is designed to deepen TriNet's connection with both current and potential employees, fostering a culture of support and inclusion. With TriNet's commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace, through its IDEA program, a focus on its benefits and offerings, and development programs, the company aims to encourage team members to feel valued and empowered, reinforcing its position as an employer of choice.

