TriNet to Host Virtual Summit with SMB Experts on May 25 During National PEO Week

News provided by

TriNet Group, Inc.

18 May, 2023, 16:19 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Continue Reading
TriNet Hosting PEO Edge on May 25, Virtual Summit, Celebrating National PEO Week
TriNet Hosting PEO Edge on May 25, Virtual Summit, Celebrating National PEO Week

WHAT:

PEO Edge Virtual Summit



As part of National PEO Week, TriNet will present the PEO Edge Virtual Summit, a series of discussions and interviews by TriNet thought leaders and business experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. Topics will be centered around the advantages of partnering with a PEO, including access to comprehensive HR support, improved compliance and regulatory adherence, enhanced employee benefits and retention, and more. National PEO Week was officially recognized in the federal Congressional Record on April 17 of this year, thanks to a proclamation by Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN), a former PEO employee. PEO Edge is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on all the ways TriNet helps customers and their employees, the economy, and our communities.


WHEN:

Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET


WHERE:

Register here to join the virtual event.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:                     

             Media:

Alex Bauer                       

             Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet                                     

              TriNet

[email protected]             

              [email protected]

              [email protected]

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Also from this source

TriNet Debuts New Episode of TriNet PeopleForce Podcast with Michael Mendenhall Featuring Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, More Too Life Founder and CEO

TriNet Wins Four Stevie Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.