TriNet Unveils First Wave of Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including World Champion and Mental Health Advocate Michael Phelps

News provided by

TriNet Group, Inc.

03 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

Artificial Intelligence Expert Ethan Mollick and Bestselling Author Heather McGowan Also Added to Roster of Speakers for Fourth Year of Award-Winning Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the first round of speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, which includes the most decorated swimmer of all-time, the legendary Michael Phelps. TriNet PeopleForce attendees can look forward to hearing Phelps discuss his successes, his mental health struggles and the importance of increasing mental health awareness.

Continue Reading
TriNet Unveils First Wave of Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including World Champion and Mental Health Advocate Michael Phelps
TriNet Unveils First Wave of Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including World Champion and Mental Health Advocate Michael Phelps

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

With People for People as the program's theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, participatory content.

The prominent speakers added to TriNet PeopleForce 2023 include:

  • Michael Phelps – World Champion, 23-Time Gold Medalist, & Founder, Michael Phelps Foundation
  • Ethan Mollick – Innovation Expert & Artificial Intelligence Thought Leader, Professor of Entrepreneurship
  • Heather McGowan – Strategic Consultant, Amazon Bestselling Author, Speaker, LinkedIn's 2017 Top Influencer on Lifelong Learning & The Future of Work
  • More to be announced!

"TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will address and provide deep insights into the foremost business areas that are top of mind for all SMBs and entrepreneurs today, including AI, Mental Health, Healthcare, the Modern Workforce and the Economy," said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. "We look forward to providing live and virtual attendees with engaging main stage discussions, featuring a remarkable group of speakers sharing their inspiring stories of struggle, as well as success. And new this year, attendees will experience an updated format, with breakout sessions, so that business leaders and entrepreneurs can engage in curated discussions relevant to all SMBs."

Early-bird registration for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 is now open through August 1. Register to attend virtually or live in New York by visiting PeopleForce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investors:                     

Media:

Alex Bauer                     

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet                             

TriNet

[email protected] 

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Also from this source

TriNet Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes due 2031

TriNet Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes due 2031

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.