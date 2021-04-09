DUBLIN, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Working in the New Normal - Considerations for Employers in California

Millions of people are working in a new normal, whether from home or elsewhere, and the reality is that many will not go back to the workplace fully—or at all. This massive shift of the workforce has implications for many California employers.

Join TriNet for the first of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner's Office to receive important insights on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:

Classification of employees as exempt or non-exempt

Work hours, breaks and overtime

Expense reimbursement

Workplace postings

WHO: Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet

Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

