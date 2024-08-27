Trinity Capital Inc. Commits $35 Million in Equipment Financing to ApiJect

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced the commitment of $35 million in equipment financing to ApiJect Systems, Corp ("ApiJect"), a public-benefit medical technology company focused on prefilled, single-dose injection devices.

Based in Stamford, CT, ApiJect works with pharmaceutical companies to design rapidly scalable, cost-efficient drug delivery systems, and then assists in manufacturing those devices. ApiJect aims to enable more liquid medicines and vaccines to effectively and safely reach more patients across the world.

"We are proud to support ApiJect on their mission to make injectable medicines and vaccines safer and accessible to everyone," said Melana Ferguson, Director, Equipment Finance at Trinity. "We look forward to working with their talented leadership team to accelerate the company's growth."

The new facility from Trinity will allow ApiJect to maximize the value of their hard assets to continue to scale operations and fund growth initiatives.

"We built the ApiJect injection platform to deliver an affordable prefilled option for most, if not all, injection medicines supported by a high volume manufacturing process and compact supply chain," said Jay Walker, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of ApiJect. "With Trinity's partnership, we are well positioned to expand our manufacturing capacity here in the U.S., file for regulatory approval for our initial device in the coming months, and partner with a growing list of pharma companies that want to use our injection technology with their drugs." Mr. Walker concluded.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About ApiJect Systems

ApiJect Systems, Corp. is a public-benefit medical technology company working to bring prefilled, single-dose injections to more people in every market. The ApiJect Platform enables pharmaceutical and biotech companies to design scalable prefilled injectors and efficiently fill-finish them with their injectable drug products. This can be done either on one of their own ApiJect-licensed Blow-Fill-Seal packaging lines or at one of our world-class manufacturing partners.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.