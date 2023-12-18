Trinity Capital Inc. Continues Life Sciences Growth, Hires Industry Veteran Ryan Kaeding as Managing Director

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the appointment of Ryan Kaeding as Managing Director, Life Sciences in San Diego, California. Mr. Kaeding, a veteran in the venture ecosystem, has been supporting venture capital-backed growth-stage companies for 20+ years.

Ryan Kaeding, Managing Director, Life Sciences

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team in San Diego," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity. "His expertise is expected to be a valuable addition to our continued success, and we look forward to driving more impactful investments in the life sciences industry."

Mr. Kaeding joins Trinity following 12 years of healthcare investment banking experience, most recently as a Managing Director at Raymond James and 10 years at Piper Sandler. Kaeding has completed over 70 healthcare transactions, spanning sell-side and buy-side M&A, IPOs, public and private financings, structured financings, divestitures, spin-offs, converts and debt financings. Previously, Kaeding worked at St. Jude Medical in business development for the cardiovascular division and began his career for five years as a CPA at Deloitte. Mr. Kaeding also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

"I am honored to join this exceptional team with a remarkable track record," said Mr. Kaeding. "I am excited to partner with innovative, growth-stage life science companies and contribute to our shared mission of driving improvements in care for the life sciences sector."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

