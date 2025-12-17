Trinity Capital Announces Transition to Monthly Regular Dividends and Declares Cash Distribution of $0.51 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

Monthly Dividends Begin in January; Q4 Marks the 24th Consecutive Quarter of a Consistent Dividend

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced that it will transition from quarterly to monthly dividends, beginning in January 2026, and the Board of Directors approved monthly regular dividends of $0.17 per share for each of January, February, and March 2026.

Additionally, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share with respect to the quarter ending December 31, 2025. This is an equivalent dividend compared to the third quarter of 2025 and marks the 24th consecutive quarter of a consistent or increased dividend for Trinity shareholders. The three monthly dividends in the first quarter of 2026 total $0.51, which is consistent with prior quarterly dividends and will signal the 25th straight quarter of a consistent distribution for Trinity Capital stockholders.

"We are committed to operating with a shareholder-first mindset, and this change to monthly distributions offers investors greater frequency with dividend income," said Kyle Brown, CEO of Trinity Capital. "We will continue to pursue initiatives that enhance value and strengthen returns for our shareholders."

Summary of the upcoming dividends for the Fourth Quarter 2025 and First Quarter 2026:

Period Q4 2025 January 2026 February 2026 March 2026 Declaration Date December 17, 2025 December 17, 2025 December 17, 2025 December 17, 2025 Record Date December 31, 2025 January 15, 2026 February 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 Payment Date January 15, 2026 January 30, 2026 February 27, 2026 March 31, 2026 Amount Per Share $0.51 $0.17 $0.17 $0.17

The Company's objective is to distribute regular dividends in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of its taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year in order to qualify for tax treatment as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. In addition, during any particular year, the Company may pay additional supplemental dividends, so that the Company distributes approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it may spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future dividend payments.

Dividends are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the dividends will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.1 billion across over 449 investments since inception in 2008 (as of September 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information, visit the company's website at trinitycapital.com and stay connected by following us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

