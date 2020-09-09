Trinity Capital Inc. Deepens Originations Leadership with Industry Veteran Bob D'Acquisto

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. ("Trinity Capital" or the "Company"), a leading specialty lending company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies backed by technology banks, venture capital and private equity firms, today announced the appointment of Bob D'Acquisto as Managing Director, Originations in Northern California. A seasoned executive, Mr. D'Acquisto is a well-known figure in the venture lending industry with over 20 years of experience, focused primarily on financing venture capital-backed technology, and financial services growth stage companies.

"We're excited to welcome Bob who brings extensive domain expertise and experience that we believe will be integral as we execute on our long-term growth roadmap. Bob has a proven track record and deepens our bench as we continue to invest in disruptive ventures," said Kyle Brown, President and CIO, Trinity Capital Inc.

Prior to joining Trinity, Mr. D'Acquisto was with Bridge Bank - Western Alliance Bank, where he was senior vice president in the bank's Technology Lending Group and provided financing and banking services to VC-backed start-ups and emerging growth companies. Previously, Mr. D'Acquisto was a senior vice president in the Technology Finance division of Avidbank and prior to that, he was a founder and Managing Director of Snowbird Capital, a private equity mezzanine fund. Mr. D'Acquisto started his career as an operator and founded, raised capital and worked with early and late-stage technology software companies.

Mr. D'Acquisto added, "I have known the Trinity team for many years and have always valued the humility and integrity with which they work with their portfolio companies. Trinity is made up of entrepreneurs and technologists that understand the venture world and I'm very excited to be a part of the team."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit https://trincapinvestment.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our business, our portfolio companies and our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q and subsequent SEC filings.

