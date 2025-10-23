Trinity Capital Inc. Provides Equipment Financing to Bobbie, Bolstering Domestic Infant Formula Industry

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the funding of equipment and other asset financing to Bobbie, the mom-founded and led organic infant feeding company.

Bobbie is known for its American-manufactured, organic, European-style infant formulas designed with simple, high-quality ingredients to support healthy development. Based in the United States, the company manufactures and distributes its products domestically, offering a subscription model that provides families with consistent access to clean, transparent nutrition. In April 2025, Bobbie launched its newest offering: a USDA-certified Organic whole milk infant formula, the first of its kind to be manufactured in the United States.

"Bobbie is addressing a clear need in the market by providing American families with a trustworthy, organic formula option produced right here in the U.S.," said Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital. "Their work is setting a new benchmark for quality and accessibility in infant nutrition, and we are proud to partner with a team driving such a meaningful impact across the industry."

This financing will assist Bobbie in further scaling operations at its Ohio facility and accelerating its national growth, making its high quality, organic products more widely accessible to families across the country.

"Increasing trust in American infant formula and resilience for the domestic production of this essential good is our top priority as a business. And this funding will allow us to continue to do exactly that," said Laura Modi, Bobbie CEO and Founder. "As the first mom-founded and led infant formula brand in the U.S., we feel a heightened responsibility to create the highest quality infant formula – one that we feed to our own babies."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.7 billion across over 420 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Bobbie:

Bobbie is the purpose-driven organic infant feeding company on a mission to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison. Founded in 2018, Bobbie hit the market with its flagship European-inspired formula in 2021 as the first direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula in the U.S. Bobbie is proud to be the first mom-founded and led infant formula brand in the U.S. — and the fastest-growing since the 1980s. The 'Bobbie Promise' guarantees subscribers secure formula availability for their baby's entire first year, ensuring no missed deliveries, and offers inflation-proof pricing. Said otherwise, "When you subscribe to us, we subscribe to you." Bobbie's USDA Organic formula is crafted with simple, high-quality ingredients: no hormones, no antibiotics, no synthetic pesticides and no corn syrup. Modeled after EU nutritional standards, made in Ohio, and backed by science, Bobbie features DHA and choline guidelines to support brain development, softer stools and contains less plant-based oils. Bobbie is proudly test obsessed —each batch undergoes over 2,000 quality checks and third-party testing to meet the highest safety and nutritional standards. Among parents who know the brand, Bobbie ranks #1 in safety, trust, quality, and value. It's also the most awarded infant formula on the market, with recognition from Good Housekeeping's Parenting Awards, Babylist, and more. For more information, visit hibobbie.com or find us on retail shelves nationwide at Whole Foods, Costco, Meijer, Target and Wegmans.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.